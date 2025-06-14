Belize Police Officers Undergo Intensive Four-Day Mental Health Training

On June 9th, police officers from across Belize began a four-day mental health training program. Representing the San Pedro Branch were Sergeant 456 Edwardo Patt and Corporal 102 Andre Almendarez. The training, spearheaded by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) and the Belize Police Department, aimed to equip officers with essential skills for self-care and effective crisis response.

Grounded in the newly revised Mental Health Training Manual, the program focused on enhancing officers’ ability to recognize and respond to mental health emergencies, improving their awareness of mental health conditions, and fostering collaboration between law enforcement and mental health professionals. The curriculum also emphasized self-care strategies, acknowledging the toll high-stress situations can take on first responders.

The training aims to address gaps in the response to mental health crises by promoting a multi-disciplinary approach to mental health interventions. Key objectives include strengthening the capacity of police instructors to deliver training using the revised mental health manual and enhancing officers’ ability to respond effectively to individuals experiencing mental health conditions. The program also aims to improve awareness of common mental health issues that officers may encounter, offer essential self-care techniques to support their well-being, and promote stronger collaboration between law enforcement and mental health professionals to ensure more effective and compassionate interventions.

“Comprehensive care, including early intervention and self-care, has never been more urgent,” noted MoHW officials, underscoring the ongoing challenges Belize faces in addressing mental health crises. The training incorporated interactive presentations, role-playing exercises, and group activities to equip officers with practical skills for de-escalating situations and supporting individuals in distress.

A key feature of the program was its “Training of Trainers” approach, which prepares participants not only to apply their new knowledge but also to train fellow officers nationwide. This multiplier effect is expected to significantly enhance mental health awareness and crisis response capacity within the Belize Police Department.

The initiative builds on a longstanding commitment to mental health in Belize, which stems from the original manual developed in 2007 by PAHO/WHO and the MoHW. Through this workshop, the Belize Police Department reaffirmed that mental health care is a shared responsibility across all sectors.