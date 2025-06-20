PAHO Report Shows 15.5% Increase in Voluntary Blood Donations in Latin America and the Caribbean

In a report released on June 12th, just ahead of World Blood Donor Day, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revealed a significant 15.5% increase in blood donations across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2023 compared to 2020.

According to PAHO’s preliminary report, Access to Blood for Transfusion in Latin American and Caribbean Countries 2023, 23 countries in the region, including 17 in Latin America and six non-Spanish-speaking Caribbean nations, collected a total of 9,212,861 units of blood in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 7,776,198 units collected in 2020.

Despite the progress, PAHO highlights ongoing challenges in achieving an entirely voluntary and sustainable blood donation system. “Equitable access to safe blood is a right for all people and can only be guaranteed through well-organized, efficient systems based on regular, voluntary, and unpaid donation,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director. “We are grateful to those who give generously and encourage more people to join this life-saving act of solidarity,” he added.

The regional average is 16 donations per 1,000 inhabitants. However, disparities remain, with 13 countries falling below the average and 10 exceeding it. Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina account for 75% of total donations, illustrating the uneven distribution across countries. Voluntary, non-compensated donations comprise 56.8% of all blood collected, a 6.7% increase since 2019, signaling a return to pre-pandemic growth trends. The remaining contributions are from family or close contacts responding to specific needs. Importantly, no paid donations were reported, reflecting the region’s dedication to voluntary contributions.

In San Pedro, Ambergris Hope Hospital recently opened the island’s first blood storage unit, which can hold up to 50 units of blood and frozen plasma. Ashty Dennison, a San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group representative, shared that nearly 200 people have donated blood voluntarily during the last few drives on the island. Of that number, only 27 donated to someone specifically, showing a growing culture of voluntary donation in the community.

Over the past two years, Caribbean Sprinter and Island Donors Squad (IDS) have partnered to organize chaperoned blood donation trips from Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker to Belize City, supporting national efforts.

PAHO experts emphasize the need for more consistent and willing donors to ensure adequate and sustainable access to safe blood. Voluntary donations help prevent shortages and reduce reliance on emergency family-based donations. Safety and quality have also improved, with 100% of donated units screened for transfusion-transmissible infections and 90% of the blood separated into components such as red blood cells and plasma for optimal clinical use.

However, structural challenges remain. The region’s blood collection and processing services are still fragmented, with over 1,900 collection sites and 1,400 processing centers operating independently, limiting overall efficiency. Only four countries process more than 10,000 units annually, with Paraguay leading at 20,706 units. This fragmentation hinders the development of integrated and efficient national blood services essential for universal access.

PAHO continues to advocate for stronger blood systems, increased voluntary donations, and enhanced monitoring to overcome these challenges and ensure safe and equitable access to blood across the region.

The next Island Donors Squad blood drive will occur on July 5th at Ambergris Hope Hospital from 8:30AM to 2PM. Those who pre-register will be entered for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from Caribbean Spice Belize. To register, send a message via Facebook to Island Donors Squad or email: [email protected].