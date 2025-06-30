From San Pedro With Love: Islanders Called to Give

The 2025 World Blood Donor Day (WDD) slogan is “Give blood, give hope: together we save lives”. This message emphasizes the impact of voluntary blood donors on saving lives, and encourages both new and existing donors to give every three months. In honor of World Blood Donor Day (June 14th), Island Donors Squad (IDS) will host their next blood drive at Ambergris Hope Hospital (AHH). IDS is calling on the community to roll up their sleeves and help save lives. The blood drive will take place at Ambergris Hope Hospital on Saturday, July 5th 2025, 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM. In addition to the arrival of staff from the Belize National Blood Transfusion Services from the mainland to assist with the collection of the blood, students from Washington University of Health Science (WUHS) will offer complimentary vitals checks at the drive. The first 15 voluntary donors to register in advance will be entered into a $100 prize draw from Caribbean Spice. *Must show up to donate on drive day to qualify.

Did you know?

In Belize most blood donations are still given under replacement protocols – meaning a patient, their friends, or family, is required to replace the blood used for their medical procedure. Often patients must find donors themselves before receiving life-saving transfusions. IDS works to help fulfill that requirement through voluntary donations, ensuring a safer, more reliable blood supply for everyone.

Why donate?

Every pint can save up to three lives. Emergencies, surgeries, childbirth complications, and chronic conditions all depend on available, safe blood. Giving blood is a small gesture with enormous impact. A single donation can save up to three lives.

Physical Health Benefits of Blood Donation

Voluntary blood donation creates a win-win situation:

● Your blood becomes less thick, making it easier for your heart to pump.

● Your blood pressure may decrease.

● Your risk of heart attacks may go down.

● Better blood production: Your body generates new, healthy blood cells.

Requirements to donate

The current age for donating blood in Belize is 18-65.

A healthy individual can donate every 3 months provided they pass the screening which includes:

● No pre-existing health conditions

● Not on regular medication

● No drinking or smoking for 24 h in advance

● No tattoos or piercings over the past 12 months

● Please arrive well-nourished and hydrated

● Remember to bring a photo I.D. (More detailed screening will be given at the time of donation.)

In an effort to help ensure healthy donor hemoglobin levels, AHH and IDS came up with a practical solution. Complimentary iron supplements are available to blood donors at Ambergris Hope Hospital Pharmacy. Please inquire about picking up your supplements when registering. To sign up as a voluntary donor, send us a message on Island Donors Squad Facebook page or by email at [email protected] You can also register for the blood drive at Ambergris Hope Hospital. IDS and AHH remind all districts in Belize that it is more important now than ever to donate. IDS encourages eligible donors countrywide to register with them. Together we can help Belize build a stronger and more sustainable blood system—one donor, one pint, one life at a time.