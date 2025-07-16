PAHO/WHO and the Ministry of Health and Wellness Join Forces to Strengthen Mental Health Services in Belize

City of Belmopan, Belize, July 15, 2025 (PAHO) – In an effort to expand access to quality mental health services in Belize, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) and funding support from the European Union-Funded Health Sector Support Programme Project, launched a four-day Training of Trainers Workshop on the WHO’s Mental Health Gap Action Programme Intervention Guide (mhGAP-IG) 2.0 for psychiatric nurse practitioners and medical officers from all health regions, countrywide.

As a globally recognized tool developed by the WHO, the mhGAP-IG empowers non-specialist health workers to recognize and manage common mental, neurological, and substance use (MNS) conditions. The workshop, which will be from July 15-18, aims to build the national capacity of trainers who will replicate the mhGAP training across Belize’s health system in order to scale up the integration of mental health into health services.

Mental, Neurological and Substance Use (MNS) conditions account for a significant portion of the global disease burden, yet mental health services often remain under-resourced and under-integrated. In Belize, the MoHW has prioritized mental health in both the National Mental Health Policy 2023-2028 and the National Health Sector Action Plan 2025-2034. These strategic frameworks support reforms to ensure that mental health services are accessible, equitable, and integrated at the primary care level.

The workshop incorporates a participatory approach using interactive presentations, case scenarios, group discussions, videos, and role-playing to reinforce the practical application of the mhGAP-IG. The trainers will also be equipped with materials, including handouts and quick-reference guides, to support post-training.

By the end of the four-day training, participants will:

• Demonstrate increased capacity to deliver mhGAP training to other health workers

• Enhance the quality of care for MNS conditions within the primary care setting

• Reduce referral burden on mental health specialists

• Contribute to a more robust and responsive mental health system in Belize

To date, approximately 125 healthcare professionals across Belize have been trained in the mhGAP. This training builds on that foundation to achieve Universal Health Coverage and improve access to quality mental health care for all. The PAHO/WHO Belize continues to play a leading role in providing technical guidance to strengthen Belize’s health system to promote sustainability and ensure no one is left behind in the pursuit of mental health services and well-being.

About Paho/WHO

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) works with countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of their populations. Founded in 1902, it is the world's oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of the WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system.