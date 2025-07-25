MoHW Introduces Rotavirus Vaccine to Belize’s National Vaccination Schedule

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – July 22, 2025 – The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) announces the introduction of the Rotavirus vaccine to Belize’s National Vaccination Schedule, a vital step in reducing preventable diarrheal illnesses in children.

The symptoms of the rotavirus infection include diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe dehydration. These symptoms can significantly impact children’s health and long-term well-being.

The rotavirus is transmitted primarily through the faecal–oral route, either directly from person to person or indirectly by touching contaminated surfaces and materials. Infected individuals release high concentrations of the virus in stool and vomit for several days, making outbreaks difficult to contain. While the need for rigid and frequent hand hygiene practice is essential, vaccination remains the most effective defence against rotavirus.

The Rotavirus vaccine is administered orally in three doses at two, four, and six months of age.

The vaccine is available at all public health centres and through the MoHW mobile clinics.