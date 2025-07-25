Friday, July 25, 2025
Health

MoHW Introduces Rotavirus Vaccine to Belize’s National Vaccination Schedule

Share

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – July 22, 2025 – The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) announces the introduction of the Rotavirus vaccine to Belize’s National Vaccination Schedule, a vital step in reducing preventable diarrheal illnesses in children.
The symptoms of the rotavirus infection include diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe dehydration. These symptoms can significantly impact children’s health and long-term well-being.
The rotavirus is transmitted primarily through the faecal–oral route, either directly from person to person or indirectly by touching contaminated surfaces and materials. Infected individuals release high concentrations of the virus in stool and vomit for several days, making outbreaks difficult to contain. While the need for rigid and frequent hand hygiene practice is essential, vaccination remains the most effective defence against rotavirus.
The Rotavirus vaccine is administered orally in three doses at two, four, and six months of age.
The vaccine is available at all public health centres and through the MoHW mobile clinics.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun