Measles Contained in Belize as Public Health Measures Prove Effective

On July 21, 2025, Belize’s health officials reported no new measles cases for more than two full incubation periods. This marks the formal end of the outbreak that began in early April and resulted in 34 confirmed cases, primarily in the Corozal and Cayo districts. The outbreak was initially linked to tourists returning from Mexico and affected only unvaccinated individuals.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) credited the successful containment to swift public health measures. The Ministry said, “The outbreak was controlled due to the diligent public health measures of healthcare teams, the cooperation of affected individuals, and the support of the Belizean public.” With measles still circulating in parts of the Americas, the Ministry has increased surveillance for fever and rash infections.

In late March, the index cases were identified in two 17-year-olds from Corozal and Cayo who had traveled to Chihuahua, Mexico. At a press briefing on April 13th, Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa, Director of Public Health and Wellness, explained, “The details of the two positive cases are as follows: a 17-year-old male unvaccinated who started with fever, rash, and cough on April third. Laboratory confirmation of measles was received on April twelfth. The second case is a 17-year-old female who was unvaccinated and started with symptoms on April 2nd. Laboratory confirmation of measles was received on April twelfth.” The virus later spread among close contacts and communities with low vaccination coverage.

The Ministry deployed heightened surveillance and rapid response teams throughout the outbreak, resulting in one hospitalization and no deaths among the 34 confirmed cases. In an interview on July 23rd, Dr. Laura Friesen, Medical Officer at the MOHW, stated, “It quickly spread through the Corozal and Cayo districts, infecting 34 people and sending one to the hospital. Thankfully, everyone has recovered.”

The government’s aggressive vaccination campaign, ongoing monitoring, and transparent public communication were instrumental in halting community transmission. The Ministry urges parents and guardians to keep their children’s immunizations up to date and advises travelers to ensure they are vaccinated against measles.

As of mid-2025, North America is experiencing a concerning resurgence of measles, with outbreaks reported across several regions in the United States and Canada. The spike in cases has been attributed mainly to declining vaccination rates and increased international travel. Health officials warn that areas with low community immunization are especially vulnerable, allowing the highly contagious virus to spread rapidly. Many of the recent cases have been linked to international travelers who unknowingly brought the virus into under-vaccinated communities. Public health agencies across the continent have ramped up surveillance, launched targeted vaccination drives, and urged parents to ensure their children are up to date with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. With measles capable of causing severe complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, experts stress that widespread vaccination remains the most effective defense against future outbreaks.

For more information, contact your nearest health center or call the Ministry at 880-2363 or toll-free at 0-800-MOH-CARE (0-800-664-2273).