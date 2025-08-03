PAHO/WHO partners with Belize in the New “Towards a Smoke-Free and Emission-Free Latin America” Initiative

Press Release, Belize City, Belize, July 31, 2025 (PAHO) – Belize has been selected as one of four countries to participate in a landmark regional effort: “Towards a Smoke-Free and Emission-Free Latin America” Initiative, spearheaded by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW). This strategic initiative aimed to bolster national efforts to reduce the health, economic, and environmental burden of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke, while reinforcing global commitments to public health and sustainability, building on the 2020 South America smoke-free milestone.

Over the course of a week (July 28-31, 2025), in collaboration with the National Drug Abuse and Control Council (NDACC) of the MoHW, a series of activities was held to build capacity, foster collaboration, and garner support for the implementation of tobacco control policies across multiple sectors. The activities included courtesy visits to key ministries, a capacity-building session for MoHW, an intersectoral workshop, and an international regional workshop. Delegates from Belize, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua joined these activities, exploring new strategies to create smoke-free spaces, sharing best practices, and discussing the challenges and opportunities to develop and effectively implement smoke-free laws and policies.

Tobacco consumption remains one of the most significant public health challenges in Latin America, contributing to over eight million deaths annually. Of those, 1.3 million were linked to exposure to second-hand smoke, underscoring the urgent need for smoke-free environments to protect the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as children and adolescents.

Through the internal capacity-building session, the NDACC and the MoHW’s capacity was strengthened to lead tobacco control efforts. The intersectoral workshop attracted a wide range of stakeholders, including national health authorities, ministries, other key sectors such as economics, tourism, labour, customs, environment, civil society organizations (CSOs), academia, and the executive and legislative branches of government. This inclusive workshop was designed to demonstrate the multifaceted benefits of smoke-free environments, not only for health but also for economic development and environmental sustainability.

The international workshop brought together delegations from the four participating countries, where they exchanged experiences, discussed challenges, and identified opportunities for strengthening tobacco control laws, policies, and interventions in their countries. Data shared during the session highlighted widespread social support for tobacco control measures and emphasized the role of judicial decisions in reinforcing policies aimed at reducing tobacco use.

With the technical cooperation of the PAHO/WHO, these bilateral meetings and sessions were geared towards advancing the implementation of the WHO FCTC, particularly Article 8, which pertains to smoke-free environments. The week-long series of activities concluded with the renewed commitment of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to achieving smoke-free and emission-free environments. Through the implementation of this collaborative initiative, Belize and its regional partners are taking a vital step toward a healthier, cleaner, and tobacco-free future.

About PAHO/WHO

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of their populations. Founded in 1902, it is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system. For further information, please contact Zenena Moguel, Communications and Visibility Specialist at [email protected] or visit paho.org/en/belize.