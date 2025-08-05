August Blood Drive Yields 18 Pints

On Saturday, August 2nd, the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group held a successful blood drive at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, collecting 18 pints of blood. The local blood drive group organizes regular drives to help build the supply at the national blood bank. Saturday’s event, held from 8AM to 2:30PM, saw many prospective donors making their way to the polyclinic to be screened for eligibility.

Those who qualified were escorted to a designated room, where they donated a pint of blood. After donating, participants were treated to sweet snacks and monitored briefly before being allowed to leave. By the end of the drive, a total of 18 pints were collected and transported to Belize City for storage and use. Organizers praised the community for its ongoing support, especially during times when island residents are in urgent need of this life-saving resource. The group also organizes emergency blood drives as needed.

The organizers highlighted the continued dedication of community members and volunteers. During this latest effort, Ashty Dennison and Brenda Letendre, among others, were commended for their reliable assistance whenever called upon. The drives are also made possible through the efforts of numerous volunteers, nurses, and personnel from the Belize City Blood Bank.

The next blood drive is scheduled for November 1st. Interested donors are encouraged to prepare by getting a good night’s sleep, eating a hearty meal rich in iron, and drinking plenty of healthy fluids before donating. Donors should also avoid certain medications and refrain from consuming alcohol the night before.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group reminds islanders that blood drives are held every three months. For emergencies requiring blood or for more information, the group can be contacted at 615-4300.