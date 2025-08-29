Health Officials Warn Residents to Take Precautions This Mosquito Season

With the rainy season in full swing, Ambergris Caye faces increased mosquito infestations and the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), working with the Public Health team, has begun fogging operations across the island to address the issue. A weekly schedule has been organized to notify residents of fogging days in their respective areas. The strategy uses service machines to target mosquito larvae and reduce the spread of diseases such as dengue.

Fogging takes place daily from Monday to Sunday, except on Thursdays. On Mondays, the downtown core, Backatown, San Juan, Boca del Rio, and San Mateo are covered before moving south to Mosquito Coast, Mahogany Bay, Escalante, DFC, and Marina Drive. Tuesdays cover most of Monday’s areas, excluding the southern communities, and instead extends to the northern road. Wednesdays include downtown, Boca del Rio, San Pedrito, San Marcos, and Esmeralda. On Fridays, fogging returns to the southern communities, while Saturdays focus on the town core and surrounding neighborhoods. On Sundays, operations remain concentrated in downtown, Backatown, San Juan, Boca del Rio, San Mateo, and the northern road.

The campaign’s urgency stems from the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses, including Zika, West Nile, Chikungunya, dengue, and malaria. These can spread rapidly through infected bites and cause symptoms such as fever, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, rash, and diarrhea. Authorities stress the importance of preventive measures alongside fogging.

An SPTC Sanitation Department representative said the operation will occur in the early mornings and evenings, adjusted according to the weather. Equipment is serviced regularly, and the Health Department has inspected the machines to ensure safety standards.

Residents are also urged to help prevent mosquito breeding at home. Recommended practices include emptying or covering containers that collect water, maintaining and cleaning swimming pools, repairing outdoor leaks, changing water pans in plant pots weekly, and mowing lawns frequently.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) is expanding its vector control team to address a dengue outbreak in Belize City. Minister of Health and Wellness, the Honorable Kevin Bernard, stated that the initiative has yielded positive results. “We have been on the ground all across the country spraying and making sure we stay on top of the situation,” he told the media. “We are putting together a program in the other districts, where in every region, we will be hiring additional temporary staff for the spraying.” Bernard added that there are signs of control as the ministry continues spraying.