Letter to the Editor: Special Thanks for a Successful August 2 Blood Drive

Dear Editor,

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group wish to thank all those who came to donate blood at the blood drive held August 2 at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Almost 40 members of the Ambergris Caye community came to donate. At the end of the day, 18 pints of life-saving blood were generously donated.

We especially want to thank the following sponsors who made this blood drive a huge success. We could not have done it without your help! Thank you to Blue Water Grill, Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II, El Charro Buffet and Mexican Food, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, French Bakery, Gypsy’s Restaurant, Island Cruiser Golf Cart Rental, Lina Point Resort, Minister Andre Perez, Ramon’s Village Beach Resort, Reef Radio and TV, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, San Pedro Lion’s Club, and the San Pedro Town Council.

Additionally, we want to thank all the volunteers who helped to ensure that the August 2 blood drive was a success: Drew Lehman, Emmerson Michael, and Princessa Erikson.

Furthermore, we especially thank the team from the Belize National Transfusion Services from Belize City who gave up their holiday weekend time to come to San Pedro to collect the blood: Michelle Escobar, Doreen Madrill, Reena Ordonez, Shafray Trapp, and Erinn Walford.

Finally, we want to let the Ambergris Caye community know that our next blood drive will be held Saturday November 1, 2025.

Dear readers, we hope that those of you ages 18 and 65 and in good health will put the November 1st date on your calendars so that you too can give the gift of life!

Also, if you wish to donate at the upcoming November blood drive below are some tips on what you can do before to make sure your blood iron levels are high enough so that you can donate.

Eat more iron-rich foods every day such as green, leafy vegetables, broccoli, fish, meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey),

beans and lentils.

Consume fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamin C such as citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit, limes), melons such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Cut back on foods and beverages that interfere with iron absorption such as coffee, tea, dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt, soy.

Consult your doctor before taking a iron supplement.

NOTE: For any blood emergency, please WhatsApp +501 615 4300 for more information on requesting blood, or for making an appointment to donate at the November 1st Blood Drive. You can also follow us on FaceBook @ San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group.

Thank you:

Ashty Dennison (San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group, Co-Coordinator)

“The greatest demonstration of love is the gift of life through blood donation.”