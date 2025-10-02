San Pedro Lions Club observes Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is observed every September to raise awareness and support children and families affected by the disease. Throughout the month, the San Pedro Lions Club led an awareness campaign, which culminated on Tuesday, September 30, with a visit to the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School. There, members distributed gold ribbons, the universal symbol of childhood cancer awareness, to students and staff.

Around 3PM, as classes were ending, Club President Lion Rosalyn Tzib and Lion Ana Ico handed out gold ribbons to teachers and students. They also provided parents with pamphlets containing information about childhood cancer, its impact, and the importance of early detection.

President Tzib expressed gratitude to the school community for their support. “We need to be child cancer aware. Together we can make a difference,” she said. The Lions also thanked the administration for allowing them to share their message and engage with students and staff.

Throughout September, the San Pedro Lions Club emphasized that every child deserves a future and a chance at a cure. They encouraged the community to join the cause by raising awareness, supporting families, and contributing to efforts aimed at ending childhood cancer.

Tzib explained that people can help in many ways, including volunteering with organizations that assist children and families, raising awareness, or providing emotional and financial support for those undergoing treatment.

Childhood cancer includes various forms affecting children under the age of 19. Common types are leukemia (blood cancer), brain and spinal cord tumors, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor (kidney cancer), lymphomas (affecting the immune system), and bone cancers such as osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma.

The San Pedro Lions Club will continue its community service projects and looks forward to hosting another successful awareness campaign in September 2026.