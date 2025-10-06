Nationwide Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kicks Off in Belize City

The Belize Cancer Society (BCS) officially launched Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 on October 1st with a flag-raising ceremony at the Flag Monument near the Pallotti Overpass in Belize City. The event marked the start of “Pinktober,” a month dedicated to raising awareness, education, and support in the fight against breast cancer in Belize.

The ceremony featured members of the Belize Girl Guides Association and the Scout Association of Belize, who raised pink flags symbolizing strength and unity in the battle against the disease.

Globally, Breast Cancer Awareness Month began in the early 1990s to promote early detection and provide support for patients. In Belize, the initiative has steadily gained prominence, with the BCS leading efforts to educate the public and assist affected families. This year’s launch represents another milestone in strengthening national focus on breast health and early intervention.

Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow, President of the Belize Cancer Society, highlighted the importance of the campaign during her address. “These flags are a reminder that breast cancer touches us all—mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends. It calls on us to stand together, support early detection, and ensure that no one faces this journey alone,” she said.

Throughout October, the BCS will host a series of activities, including a Ribbon and Candlelight Vigil on opening night at its headquarters on Mercy Lane, youth-focused dialogues, survivor support sessions, and the Pink Power Health Expo on October 16th at the Saint Catherine Academy Auditorium. These events aim to increase public knowledge, encourage screening, and provide support to survivors.

The participation of youth organizations such as the Girl Guides and Scouts underscores efforts to raise awareness among younger generations, ensuring an informed and sustained advocacy movement. The Belize City Council also supported the event, reflecting the government’s commitment to cancer awareness initiatives.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in Belize, with 85 new cases reported in 2022, representing about 21 percent of all new cancer diagnoses that year. It was also responsible for 21 deaths, with an age-adjusted mortality rate of 15.2 per 100,000 women. Health experts note that late detection is a significant challenge, as a recent review of patients at Belize’s only public oncology clinic showed that nearly 60 percent of breast cancer cases were diagnosed at stage three or four, with delays of more than four months from the first symptoms to starting treatment. Despite these challenges, the Belize Cancer Society and health partners continue to stress the importance of early screening and timely access to care, which significantly improve survival rates.

The BCS encourages Belizeans to take part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month events, prioritize breast health, and promote early detection. For more information, contact the Belize Cancer Society at +501 613-7666 or [email protected].