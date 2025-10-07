Belize Strengthens Response to High Blood Pressure

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Executive Secretariat of the Council of Ministers of Health of Central America and the Dominican Republic (SE-COMISCA/SICA), launched a nationwide study on October 2, 2025, to evaluate the implementation of the HEARTS Hypertension Clinical Pathway across Belize. Conducted in public primary care facilities, the study aims to assess healthcare provider experiences, identify operational challenges, and explore opportunities to improve hypertension management and the broader response to noncommunicable diseases.

Belize, like many countries, faces rising rates of hypertension and related chronic illnesses that pose a growing public health challenge. According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, an estimated one in four adults in Belize lives with high blood pressure, one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Recent data also shows that noncommunicable diseases account for more than 60 percent of all deaths in the country, underscoring the urgency of improving prevention, screening, and consistent treatment at the primary care level.

The HEARTS initiative, promoted by PAHO, provides a standardized clinical pathway to improve hypertension treatment, reduce complications, and ultimately save lives. This project forms part of the third cohort of the Intermediate Level Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP), whose teams of trainees are conducting the field survey. The data collected will provide valuable insights into how well the HEARTS Clinical Pathway is being integrated into everyday medical practice, allowing MOHW to refine strategies for hypertension care and strengthen chronic disease control nationwide.

Myra Fernandez, National Surveillance Officer and Country Coordinator for FETP, emphasized the study’s importance, stating, “The survey will help to assess provider experiences, identify operational challenges, and uncover opportunities to enhance hypertension and strengthen our ongoing response to noncommunicable diseases.”

This nationwide study marks a significant step toward improving health outcomes and demonstrates Belize’s commitment to tackling hypertension systematically through evidence-based interventions and cross-regional collaboration.