Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Belize: Medical Insight Highlighted

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The San Pedro Sun continues its commitment to promoting public health education by sharing vital information to increase awareness and encourage early detection. October serves as a reminder nationwide of the importance of understanding breast cancer, its risks, and available treatment options. This feature includes insight from Dr. Josselin Blanco, General Practitioner at Ambergris Hope Hospital, who emphasizes the importance of regular screening and informed awareness in saving lives.

Dr. Blanco explained that breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in the breast tissue grow uncontrollably, forming lumps or tumors that can spread to other parts of the body. Early detection is crucial, as breast cancer can sometimes present no initial symptoms. “Mammograms begin at age 40 for most women, with screenings every one to two years,” Dr. Blanco said. “Those with a family history or genetic risks should start earlier and may need ultrasounds or MRIs.”

Dr. Blanco outlined common warning signs to monitor. “A new lump or a palpable something like a little mass that we can palpate in the breast,” she explained, adding that other indicators include changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling described as “orange peel skin,” nipple inversion, and abnormal or bloody nipple discharge. “Sometimes there are no symptoms, and that’s why it’s very important to do the screening when you’re at screening age,” she added.

Dr. Blanco also identified several risk factors, including gender, age, family history, early menstruation, late menopause, and lifestyle-related elements such as obesity, alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity. “A very big risk factor for the entire country is obesity,” she emphasized, noting that local lifestyle trends contribute to increased cases.

Treatment options available in Belize include surgery and chemotherapy, while radiotherapy is referred abroad. Dr. Blanco explained that treatment is highly individualized, depending on the patient’s specific diagnosis and stage of the disease. “Breast cancer treatment is very personalized,” she said.

The overall focus, Dr. Blanco emphasized, is on early detection and personalized care to enhance recovery outcomes. Public health initiatives and community education efforts continue to expand to reduce breast cancer mortality in Belize. “Regular screening and awareness of symptoms can save lives,” Dr. Blanco reminded, underscoring the role of education in future awareness campaigns.

Ambergris Hope Hospital will host a Breast Cancer Awareness event on October 17th, offering medical breast examinations, consultations, and ultrasounds. For additional information, contact 501-226-2660 or email [email protected].