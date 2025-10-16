Free Medical Mission to Provide Surgery Screenings in San Pedro

A major medical mission is scheduled for San Pedro Town, offering free surgical screenings for various health concerns. The event will be held at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Friday, October 24th, from 8AM to 3PM. It brings together the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and Partners for Medical Relief for a one-day outreach to improve access to surgical care for island residents.

During the screening, medical professionals will evaluate walk-in patients for potential ear, nose, throat, plastic, and other types of surgery. No application is required; anyone is welcome to attend.

The mission focuses on helping those dealing with conditions such as tonsil, septum, or ear tube complications, as well as plastic surgery needs like scar revisions, cleft treatments, and mole removals. Patients will have the opportunity to consult directly with a team of specialists from the United States, who will assess their conditions and recommend possible procedures. Those identified for surgery will be notified later in the day and referred to the Corozal Community Hospital, where all operations will be performed free of charge. The only responsibility for patients will be arranging their transportation, as most procedures will not require intensive aftercare.

This outreach is part of MOHW’s ongoing efforts to expand access to surgical and specialty medical services nationwide. Similar missions have been held in other regions, focusing on walk-in evaluations and accessible care rather than lengthy application processes. The collaboration between the San Pedro Town Council, the MOHW, and international partners continues to strengthen healthcare services for communities in need.

A spokesperson for the event said, “We genuinely want to extend this opportunity to all residents. Our team of surgeons will help determine who truly needs these procedures, and everything—including surgeries—will be provided at no cost. We encourage anyone interested to walk in and consult with our doctors on October 24th.”

Partners for Medical Relief is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization founded in 2004 with a mission to address medical gaps, build local medical capacity, and deliver critical services in underserved areas of Belize. Over the years, they have launched multiple medical mission trips on the island, offering free consultations, surgical evaluations (particularly in areas such as plastic surgery and ear, nose, and throat), and partnering with local health systems to support care delivery. Their work emphasizes walk-in access (no prior application required) and aims to strengthen Belize’s health care services by combining volunteer expertise with local collaboration.