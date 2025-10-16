The Back Bone of Belize / La Columna Vertebral de Belice

Press Release – October 14, 2025 – San Pedro Town – Regular voluntary donors form the backbone of our healthcare system. When you donate blood, you’re not just filling a medical need—you’re giving someone’s loved one another chance at better health and wellbeing. Behind every pint needed is a real person with a name, a story, and people who love them.

Los donantes voluntarios regulares forman la columna vertebral de nuestro sistema de salud. ¡Regístrate hoy! Cuando donas sangre, no solo estás cubriendo una necesidad médica, estás dándole al ser querido de alguien otra oportunidad de tener mejor salud y bienestar. Detrás de cada pinta necesitada hay una persona real con un nombre, una historia y gente que la ama.

At the last blood drive, Island Donors Squad (IDS) at Ambergris Hope Hospital (AHH) successfully collected 13 units of blood. They set a goal to do better and to collect 20 pints at the upcoming October 18th blood drive. You can help by scheduling your donation today.

En la última donación de sangre, Island Donors Squad (IDS) en el Hospital Ambergris Hope (AHH) recolectó exitosamente 13 unidades de sangre. Se han fijado la meta de mejorar y recolectar 20 pintas en la próxima donación de sangre del 18 de octubre. Puedes ayudar programando tu donación hoy.

Requirements to donate blood in Belize / Requisitos para donar sangre en Belize

The current age for donating blood in Belize is 18–65. A healthy individual can donate every 3 months, provided they pass the screening which includes:

La edad actual para donar sangre en Belice es de 18 a 65 años. Una persona saludable puede donar cada 3 meses siempre que pase la evaluación que incluye:

• No pre-existing health conditions / Sin condiciones de salud preexistentes

• Not on regular medication / Sin medicación regular

• No alcohol or smoking for 24h in advance / Sin alcohol ni fumar durante las 24 horas previas

• No tattoos or piercings for 12 months / Sin tatuajes o perforaciones por 12 meses

• Please arrive well-nourished and hydrated / Por favor llegue bien alimentado e hidratado

• Remember to bring a photo I.D. (More detailed screening will be given at the time of donation.) /

Recuerde traer una identificación con foto. (Se realizará una evaluación más detallada al momento de la donación.)

¡Regístrate hoy! / Register today!

Ambergris Hope Hospital – Sat, Oct 18, 2025 – 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Free healthcare services – All blood donors will receive a CBC blood panel, blood glucose, and urinalysis tests courtesy of AHH, and vitals by Washington University of Health Sciences.

Servicios de salud gratuitos – Todos los donantes de sangre recibirán un panel sanguíneo CBC, prueba de glucosa en sangre y análisis de orina cortesía del Hospital Ambergris Hope, y signos vitales por la Universidad de Ciencias de la Salud de Washington.

Schedule your donation / Programa tu donación:

Facebook Messenger: Island Donors Squad

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +501 606-3880 or 226-2660

Walk-ins welcome. Donors from Belize City, Caye Caulker, and Corozal are also encouraged, provided Island Donors can arrange transportation in time. (Water taxi provided at no cost to voluntary blood donors.) Enjoy a boat ride and help IDS and AHH reach 20 pints!

It’s important to give the kind of blood you would want to receive—nutrient-rich and healthy. IDS reminds all donors to eat iron-rich meals, increase their vitamin C intake, and drink extra water in the days leading up to the blood drive. This helps boost hemoglobin levels and maintain proper hydration for a quality donation.

For those who require extra iron, complimentary iron supplements are available to blood donors during the week of the drive. Please inquire about picking up your supplements when registering.

Es importante dar el tipo de sangre que te gustaría recibir, rica en nutrientes y saludable. IDS les recuerda a todos los donantes consumir comidas ricas en hierro, aumentar su vitamina C y beber agua extra en los días previos a la donación de sangre. Esto ayuda a aumentar los niveles de hemoglobina y mantiene la hidratación adecuada para una donación de calidad. Para aquellos que requieren hierro adicional, hay suplementos de hierro gratuitos disponibles para los donantes de sangre durante la semana de la jornada. Por favor pregunte sobre cómo recoger sus suplementos al registrarse.

Island Donors Squad continues to work towards strengthening blood collection in Belize through useful information, education, and donor recruiting. IDS encourages everyone to get involved.

Island Donors Squad continúa trabajando para fortalecer la recolección de sangre en Belice a través de información útil, educación y reclutamiento de donantes. IDS anima a todos a participar.

For media inquiries or to join the national donor list, contact:

Felecia Fischell or Laurie Norton

Island Donors Squad

📧 Email: [email protected]

🔗 Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/islanddonorssquad