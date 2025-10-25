World Diabetes Day Awareness Walk Scheduled in San Pedro

Island residents are gearing up to participate in a special event on Friday, November 14, 2025, to mark World Diabetes Day. For the first time, the People’s Diabetes Foundation (PDF) will bring its Diabetes Awareness Walk and Health Fair to the island, inviting residents and visitors to join in promoting better health and awareness. The walk begins at 9AM, followed by a health fair from 9AM to 1PM at Boca del Rio Park, where attendees can take advantage of free health screenings and informational booths. The event aims to shed light on diabetes prevention, education, and community support for individuals living with or at risk of the disease.

Diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce or effectively use insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels that can damage organs such as the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and blood vessels. Dr. Paolo Ack of Ambergris Hope Hospital highlighted common warning signs, including frequent nighttime urination, excessive thirst, and slow-healing wounds. He emphasized that regular health checks and lifestyle changes are crucial for managing diabetes and preventing complications.

According to the PDF, the four pillars of effective diabetes management are education, nutrition, physical activity, and monitoring, essential strategies for living well with the condition.

The event will also highlight the growing challenge diabetes poses in Belize. In 2021, more than 32,000 Belizeans were living with diabetes, with projections estimating that number could reach 58,000 by 2045. Many individuals remain undiagnosed, compounding the national public health burden.

The 2025 global theme, “Diabetes and Well-being,” underscores the importance of holistic care. Locally, the focus on “Diabetes and the Workplace” encourages the creation of supportive environments that allow individuals to manage their health while maintaining active employment.

Since its establishment, the PDF has been instrumental in national outreach efforts, providing screenings, education, and care to over 1,250 individuals across all six districts and the Cayes. The foundation’s expansion to San Pedro this year marks a vital step in directly engaging island residents.



The foundation was created by Judith Mendez, a registered nurse and PDF president who lives with Type 2 diabetes. Since 2021, Mendez and her team have organized annual walks and health fairs throughout Belize, delivering vital education and diabetic care. Their work, described as saving Belize “one fingerstick at a time,” reflects their commitment to early detection and long-term management, helping to prevent complications such as infections and amputations caused by delayed wound healing.

Mendez emphasized the importance of the upcoming event: “Diabetes affects us all, whether we live with it ourselves or we know someone who does. Together, we can create an environment where every Belizean feels empowered to manage their health while thriving at work.”

Her message aligns with the foundation’s mission to foster compassion, understanding, and awareness across communities and workplaces.

The event aims to generate lasting momentum for diabetes awareness beyond World Diabetes Day, promoting ongoing health advocacy and workplace inclusion throughout Belize. With diabetes cases on the rise, the foundation continues to call for increased screening, healthy lifestyle habits, and community-driven support systems to reduce undiagnosed cases and improve long-term outcomes. To participate in the event, please contact +501-624-4476 or +501-623-6425.