San Pedro closes October with Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

To honor those who have lost their battle with breast cancer and support those still fighting the disease, a group of islanders gathered at Central Park on Friday, October 31st, for an awareness walk through downtown San Pedro. The event saw participation from the San Pedro Lions Club, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, local athletes, the island’s Health Department, the Labour Office, and other community members.

The solidarity walk began shortly after 5:30PM, heading north on Barrier Reef Drive before turning onto Pescador Drive. Led by the San Pedro Traffic Department and the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School Marching Band, participants circled the San Juan Roundabout before returning along Pescador Drive to Central Park. Many wore pink shirts and carried banners promoting awareness and early detection.

Breast cancer develops when malignant cells form in the breast tissue. Each breast contains 15 to 20 sections, called lobes, which branch into smaller lobules that end in tiny bulbs capable of producing milk. These structures are connected by thin tubes known as ducts. The most common form of breast cancer is ductal carcinoma, which begins in the cells lining the ducts. Cancer that starts in the lobes or lobules is known as lobular carcinoma and is more likely to affect both breasts. A less common but aggressive form, inflammatory breast cancer, causes the breast to become swollen, warm, and red.

At the end of the walk, organizers shared information on self-examinations, noting that the best time for women to perform them is a few days after the start of their menstrual cycle, ideally between days seven and ten. While self-checks are essential, the most effective method of early detection is a mammogram, an X-ray of the breast capable of identifying cancer one to three years before a lump can be felt. Other diagnostic tools include biopsies, in which pathologists examine tissue samples.

Similar breast cancer awareness activities took place across the country throughout October. Belize Cancer Society President Kim Simplis-Barrow, along with the Board of Directors and staff, extended appreciation to all Belizeans who participated in observances. “Your unwavering support lit up the nation in hope and unity. Together, we have reminded Belize that awareness saves lives, but the work continues beyond October,” she noted.