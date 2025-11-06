Belize Mission Project Spreads Smiles in San Pedro

From October 31st to November 7th, a team of dental specialists and volunteers from the United States, along with Belizean professionals, returned to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to offer free dental services to the community. Known as the Belize Mission Project, the group visits the island annually and has been serving Belizeans for over 30 years. This year’s team treated hundreds of adults and children, calling the trip another successful mission.

The dental clinics were held at the San Pedro Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive, operating from 9AM to 5PM Monday through Thursday, and until noon on Friday. The services included fillings, extractions, and partial dentures. Among the team were American dentists and local professionals, including island dentist Dr. Jorge Mauricio Pleitez and former Miss San Pedro 2022–2023, Faith Edgar. Edgar, who is studying to become a dentist and leads the non-profit Smiles 4 Belize, joined the mission on Wednesday, November 5th, for a fluoride clinic at the Holy Cross Anglican Primary School in the San Mateo subdivision.

Team member Steve Bender shared that the fluoride clinics have made a noticeable impact. “We have noticed a significant improvement in the children’s teeth health,” he said. He explained that fluoride treatment helps strengthen tooth enamel, prevent decay, reverse early signs of cavities, and improve overall dental health.

Bender noted that the Lions Den saw a steady flow of patients throughout the week. “We were busy,” he said. “We’re happy to have been able to provide services to so many islanders.”

The Belize Mission Project has been visiting San Pedro for more than three decades, typically during October’s low tourism season. Their continued efforts have provided much-needed dental care to many residents who otherwise might not have access to such services. Grateful islanders expressed their appreciation to the team for their generosity and compassion.

The dentists reminded everyone to keep good oral hygiene by brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and cleaning between teeth using floss or interdental cleaners to prevent cavities.

The Belize Mission Project is already preparing for its next visit, with another team scheduled to return to San Pedro in January 2026.