Wednesday, November 12, 2025
PCV 13 Vaccine for Children and Adults Introduced

Press Release, Belmopan, November 12, 2025. The Ministry of Health and Wellness announces the introduction of Pneumococcal 13 (PCV13) Vaccine for children and adults.
Anyone can get Pneumococcal disease, but it is preventable with one single dose of Pneumococcal vaccine administered from 5 years of age and older. Persons with existing medical conditions and adults 65 years or older are at the highest risk.
The vaccine is a vital step to prevent illness caused by Pneumococcal bacteria that can be transmitted through direct person-to-person contact, which is also one of the most common causes of pneumonia, ear and sinus infections, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain and spinal cord), and bacteremia (Infection of the blood).
The vaccine is available at all public health centers and through the Ministry’s mobile clinics.
For more information, kindly contact the Maternal and Child Health Unit, Ministry of Health and Wellness, at 880-2363 or any public health facility countrywide.

