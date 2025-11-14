SSB moves sickness benefit claims entirely online

Starting December 1, 2025, the Social Security Board (SSB) will transition the Sickness Benefit claim process to an online-only format nationwide. All claims must be submitted through the My Social Security Self-Service Portal (ssbportal.org.bz). Additionally, walk-in, paper submissions will no longer be accepted at branch offices.

SSB states that the move will streamline and expedite decisions through instant submission, an online guide for setting up portal accounts, and 24/7 access to services. For those who need help navigating the system, all SSB offices, including San Pedro, will have self-service kiosks and trained staff on hand.

According to San Pedro Service Delivery Manager George Palma, the change responds to growing demand for convenience and efficiency. “Everything is going digital now. Before, people would have to wait days after dropping off paperwork, but with the new system, claims will be processed within a day or so, once submitted properly,” Palma said in a November 11 interview. “We’re confident this will make life easier. The online system is straightforward; just a few questions, and you’re done. If any businesses need help, we’re offering training to get them started.”

Palma added that the fully online submission of sickness benefit claims is “a significant achievement for SSB and Belize, keeping up with technology while ensuring customers receive their sickness benefit more quickly.”

SSB has also published a step-by-step YouTube video tutorial (https://shorturl.at/PxPiR) to guide users through submitting sickness benefit claims via the Self-Service Portal.

Palma noted that SSB is working to transition other core services online within the next six months, creating a wholly digital environment for social security users. With ongoing support, training, and faster processing, officials anticipate improved user satisfaction and easier access to services.

For more information, please get in touch with George Palma, San Pedro Service Delivery Manager, at +501-226-2625 (office), +501-613-7611 (cell), or via email at [email protected].