Two Cohorts of the Belize Police Department Receive Community First Aid Response Training

Press Release, Belize City, Belize, November 14, 2025 (PAHO) – In partnership with the University of Colorado and the Belize Police Department, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) hosted two two-day workshops on the Community First Aid Response (CFAR) Learning Programme. The training, attended by 60 police officers from across the country, focused on enhancing their ability to respond to emergencies within their communities.
The CFAR programme, developed by the WHO, aimed to empower community members to provide essential emergency care in situations where access to formal healthcare may be delayed. The training was particularly important in rural or underserved areas, where officers may be the first responders in critical situations.
The programme trained the officers to recognize medical emergencies, administer life-saving interventions, and support emergency medical services until professional help arrives. By integrating police officers into the emergency response system, the CFAR initiative helps to reduce response times and improve overall care.
Through this training, these 60 police officers will be able to:
• Identify signs of medical and traumatic emergencies
• Understand the importance of scene safety for responders and patients
• Perform basic life-saving techniques such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), wound care, and first aid
• Provide clear and concise handovers to medical professionals
The workshop combined interactive lectures, case studies, and hands-on practice, ensuring that officers developed both theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for effective emergency response.
The PAHO/WHO Belize and the University of Colorado are committed to strengthening the capacity of the Belize Police Department to support emergency care systems, particularly in the face of road traffic injuries and other urgent health crises. This collaboration played a key role in furthering Belize’s emergency care goals and embedding critical response capabilities within local communities.

