Saturday, December 6, 2025
Health

Seasonal Flu Vaccine Available at Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II

A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts in this January 10, 2013 file photo. More than three-quarters of Americans who got this season's flu shot could get the virus anyway, given a mismatch between the flu strains covered by the shot and those actually causing illness in people, U.S. officials say. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)

Share

December has brought cooler weather and a rise in flu cases. Health officials say that flu activity is higher than normal for this time of year and urge people to protect themselves and their families. In San Pedro Town, residents are reminded that the seasonal flu vaccine is available at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II.
Personnel at the polyclinic stated that the flu shot is available Monday to Friday in the afternoons. They encouraged islanders, particularly those in vulnerable groups, to get vaccinated, noting that flu symptoms have been observed among many recently ill patients. According to the clinic, information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) shows that the most common viruses detected are Influenza and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Dr. Javier Novelo, Medical Officer and Surveillance Officer at the Central Health Region, reported that infections related to these viruses are on the rise. He noted that children under five and older adults remain the most at risk. Novelo told the media that MOHW has been monitoring hospitalizations and deaths from severe respiratory infections. According to the records he shared, Belize has reported 71 deaths this year, including 21 in the Belize District. No San Pedro flu-related deaths have been confirmed. The doctor explained that while most people can fight off these infections, they may still expose others—especially those who are most vulnerable.
To lower the risk of severe illness, he recommends getting the flu vaccine, which is free at all public health clinics for children six months and older. The vaccine is also available for pregnant women, adults with chronic conditions, and senior adults.
Manager of the Vaccine Programme at MOHW, Nurse Lilia Middleton, emphasized the importance of vaccination. “Vaccines are safe, they protect not only you as a person but also your family, and they protect our community,” she said. Middleton added that the flu shot helps prevent illness. “It prevents the person from getting sick with the virus and can prevent hospitalization. The shot also helps in preventing complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis, and in some cases, it even prevents death,” she noted.
Other preventative measures recommended by health officials include wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, avoiding crowded areas, and staying home when sick. Doctors reiterated that increased exposure leads to wider spread of the virus, making early prevention and vaccination critical.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun