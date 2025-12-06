Seasonal Flu Vaccine Available at Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II

December has brought cooler weather and a rise in flu cases. Health officials say that flu activity is higher than normal for this time of year and urge people to protect themselves and their families. In San Pedro Town, residents are reminded that the seasonal flu vaccine is available at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II.

Personnel at the polyclinic stated that the flu shot is available Monday to Friday in the afternoons. They encouraged islanders, particularly those in vulnerable groups, to get vaccinated, noting that flu symptoms have been observed among many recently ill patients. According to the clinic, information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) shows that the most common viruses detected are Influenza and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Dr. Javier Novelo, Medical Officer and Surveillance Officer at the Central Health Region, reported that infections related to these viruses are on the rise. He noted that children under five and older adults remain the most at risk. Novelo told the media that MOHW has been monitoring hospitalizations and deaths from severe respiratory infections. According to the records he shared, Belize has reported 71 deaths this year, including 21 in the Belize District. No San Pedro flu-related deaths have been confirmed. The doctor explained that while most people can fight off these infections, they may still expose others—especially those who are most vulnerable.

To lower the risk of severe illness, he recommends getting the flu vaccine, which is free at all public health clinics for children six months and older. The vaccine is also available for pregnant women, adults with chronic conditions, and senior adults.

Manager of the Vaccine Programme at MOHW, Nurse Lilia Middleton, emphasized the importance of vaccination. “Vaccines are safe, they protect not only you as a person but also your family, and they protect our community,” she said. Middleton added that the flu shot helps prevent illness. “It prevents the person from getting sick with the virus and can prevent hospitalization. The shot also helps in preventing complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis, and in some cases, it even prevents death,” she noted.

Other preventative measures recommended by health officials include wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, avoiding crowded areas, and staying home when sick. Doctors reiterated that increased exposure leads to wider spread of the virus, making early prevention and vaccination critical.