World AIDS Day testing event held in San Pedro Town

On Thursday, December 4th, the Dr Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II hosted a World AIDS Day testing event offering free testing for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus. The activity formed part of a national awareness effort that began on December 1st, World AIDS Day, and included a health fair that educated islanders on healthy lifestyles, the importance of knowing their HIV status, and ways to prevent the spread of a disease that continues to affect thousands of Belizeans.

The event was held from 8AM to 3PM, and 65 people were tested. This year’s observance was held under the theme “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.” One of the polyclinic doctors explained that the annual activity aims to raise awareness about the disease, which is transmitted sexually, through the use of tainted syringes, or in rare cases through tainted blood transfusions. Medical staff added that knowing one’s HIV status helps prevent the spread of the virus and the development of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, the late stage of HIV that occurs when the virus damages the human immune system.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not yet released the exact number of Belizeans living with HIV in 2025, but unofficial information indicates that there may be a slight increase. However, many positive cases go unreported, with males being the most affected. The most recent official estimate is from 2023, which reported approximately 3,900 adults and children in Belize living with HIV. Globally, an estimated 40.8 million people were reported to be living with HIV at the end of 2024.

Slight increase in cases and plans

According to the Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Honorable Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Belize registered 240 new cases in 2024. “Despite all our efforts, we still have a challenge in Belize,” she said. “We really have to transform the AIDS response, as the theme says. By 2030, we call it 95 95 95, meaning that by then, 95 percent of the people with HIV would know their status.” She added that 95 percent should also be on antiretroviral medication, and another 95 percent should be living with HIV virally suppressed. “As you know, if you suppress the virus almost completely, then you do not transmit the virus,” she said.

Balderamos Garcia noted that Belize is better prepared to fight HIV and AIDS in terms of technical resources. “We have antiretroviral medication, condoms, lubricants, the pre-exposure prophylaxis medication, the post-exposure prophylaxis medication, and HIV self-testing kits. In other words, we have so many different tools in the tool kit, and the challenge is changing behaviour,” she said.

Medication to prevent HIV infections

According to medical staff, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is now available at all public health facilities nationwide, including Ambergris Caye. When taken as prescribed, PrEP is considered highly effective in preventing HIV infection through sex or injection drug use. The medication is free, and anyone interested can visit the island polyclinic for more information.

Doctors explained that PrEP is designed for anyone who is HIV negative and presents a substantial risk of becoming infected. Interested individuals may make an appointment at the polyclinic to find out if they qualify for a prescription. PrEP is prescribed only after a medical exam, and patients must also receive counselling, information on how the medication works, and be willing to attend routine check-ups every three months.

Staff from the polyclinic and personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, leading the testing campaign, thanked everyone who stopped by the fair and participated in the testing. They continue encouraging the island population to know their HIV status and to visit the polyclinic for testing at any time. For more information, contact the Polyclinic at 226 2536 or 223 0541.