First-ever international HIV symposium held in Belize

For the first time in Belize and the region, the International AIDS Society Educational Fund symposium was held in the country on April 29th, highlighting the need for a more coordinated response to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The event brought together health leaders from across the country to address gaps in the national response to a disease that is now better managed with modern medicine.

Assistant Deputy Director for HIV/TB and STIs at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Joshua Canul, who previously served in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, described the symposium as a significant milestone for Belize. “It was a very important event because it featured the local context, while attendees were also exposed to global perspectives on the disease,” Dr. Canul said.

He explained that some presentations focused on the possibility of Belize gaining access to advanced HIV medications that could further prevent infections and improve treatment outcomes. These developments would allow people living with HIV to lead normal lives without the risk of transmission. Dr. Canul also noted that mental health was a key topic at the symposium. “We understand the burden that mental health places on individuals. Many times, we do not speak about it enough, and stigma and discrimination have a very negative effect on people and our population,” he said.

The symposium also examined progress and ongoing challenges in Belize’s HIV response. Dr. Canul noted that although the government funds about 80% of the national HIV response, additional efforts are still needed. He said that over 80% of people living with HIV in Belize are aware of their status, and the Ministry continues to encourage testing among those who remain unaware. He added that individuals who test positive can access free medication at all government health facilities, enabling them to live healthy lives and avoid transmitting the virus when properly treated.

Another key topic discussed was the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive medication available at public health facilities nationwide, including in San Pedro. When taken as prescribed, PrEP is highly effective at reducing the risk of HIV infection from sexual or injection drug use. Residents can access the medication free of charge at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II after a medical evaluation.

Held under the theme “Uniting science and community for an accelerated HIV response in Belize,” the symposium went beyond healthcare professionals, engaging teachers, religious leaders, public officers, and members of the broader community.

The event also served as a reminder of ongoing efforts to meet the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets by 2030. These goals aim to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 95% of those on treatment achieve viral suppression. In Belize, authorities report that over 80% of people living with HIV are aware of their status and receiving treatment.