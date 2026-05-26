MoHW Warns Public Following Rise in Measles Cases in Belize

Belize health authorities confirmed 12 measles cases on May 22nd, all linked to travel to Guatemala or exposure to travelers from that country. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) reported that the outbreak affected patients aged 9 months to 54 years, with four distinct clusters identified, including two in Punta Gorda Town. Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant, particularly unvaccinated persons living in or traveling to border communities.

According to the MoHW, the cases emerged after infected individuals traveled to Guatemala, where measles cases surged between April and May, and later brought the virus back to Belize. Acting Deputy Director of Public Health Dr. Laura Friesen confirmed that every case is of an unvaccinated individual. Health authorities immediately enforced isolation and quarantine protocols upon preliminary diagnosis. Confirmation testing takes approximately one week, as samples are sent abroad for final laboratory analysis.

She further clarified that a cluster is defined as multiple related infections originating from an initial case, such as transmission within a household. According to Dr. Friesen, although there has been some local transmission, health officials have successfully traced all cases back to imported or travel-related infections.

The ministry noted that, as of the latest update, eight measles cases had already been identified in Belize since the beginning of 2026, with additional suspected cases still under review. In response, the MoHW said it has strengthened surveillance and response measures nationwide while continuing to work closely with national and regional health partners to contain the spread of the disease.

Belize first began monitoring the neighboring outbreak in January 2026 after Guatemalan health authorities confirmed 10 measles cases in departments bordering Belize, including Petén and Izabal, along with 11 cases in El Salvador. At the time, the Ministry urged the public to review their vaccination status, noting that many of the Guatemalan cases were linked to residence in or travel to Santiago Atitlán, Sololá.

Belize’s first confirmed case was identified in late April involving a 19-year-old resident of the Toledo District who had traveled to Guatemala. The case prompted immediate vaccination campaigns and community outreach efforts.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads rapidly through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes or through direct contact with an infected person. Health officials warn that the illness can be especially serious for children under the age of five. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that usually begins on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body. Symptoms can appear between seven and 21 days after exposure.

The MoHW advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles to contact the nearest health center or call the ministry’s hotline at 0-800-MOH-CARE (0-800-664-2273) for guidance. Individuals experiencing fever and rash symptoms are also encouraged to seek medical attention promptly and call ahead to clinics when possible.

Measles vaccines remain available nationwide for individuals who have not yet been vaccinated, including at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Health officials continue urging the public, especially travelers, to get vaccinated and follow recommended safety protocols as regional transmission persists.