Ministry of Health and Wellness Advisory on Ebola

Press Release, Belmopan, May 29, 2026. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) advises the public and travelers at all ports of entry that Belize is initiating heightened public health vigilance in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting parts of East and Central Africa. While no suspected cases have been identified in Belize, the MOHW is ensuring that precautionary measures at points of entry are initiated to protect the population’s health.

Ebola is a rare viral disease that is often fatal to humans. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from Ebola disease. The incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days. Symptoms usually begin with fever, severe tiredness, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat, followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, unexplained bleeding, and rash.

The risk to the public at this time is low; however, the MOHW is coordinating with the Belize Airport Authority, border management, immigration, customs, civil aviation, cruise lines, and airline partners to strengthen screening and response procedures at airports, land borders, and seaports.

Travelers are encouraged to provide accurate information regarding recent travel to border officials. Travelers who are able to self-isolate are encouraged to do so. Anyone who has traveled from affected areas and develops symptoms should immediately contact MOHW at 0-800-MOH-CARE. Persons with symptoms must avoid close contact with others while seeking medical attention.

The Ministry is monitoring the international situation closely and will continue to provide updates as needed.

For further information or concerns, please contact 0-800-MOH-CARE.