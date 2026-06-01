Ministry of Health & Wellness and UNICEF Launch Belize’s National Community Health Strategy 2026–2030

Press Release, Belmopan, May 29, 2026. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), officially launched Belize’s first National Community Health Strategy 2026–2030, a transformative roadmap aimed at strengthening community-based healthcare and advancing equitable access to quality health services across Belize.

Built on seven strategic goals, the Strategy focuses on strengthening the community health workforce, improving integrated service delivery, advancing digital health and surveillance systems, building climate resilience, and promoting inclusion for vulnerable and underserved populations.

At the heart of the Strategy is the recognition of Community Health Workers (CHWs) as essential frontline partners who bridge healthcare gaps, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities. Through health promotion, disease prevention, referrals, and community engagement, CHWs continue to play a critical role in improving health outcomes and strengthening trust between communities and the health system.

Continuing the model partnership under its Health and Nutrition Programme, UNICEF supported the development of the Community Health Strategy to further strengthen national systems and ensure equitable access to care. By reinforcing community-level service delivery and enhancing coordination within the health sector, the Strategy represents a critical investment in building a more resilient, responsive, and sustainable health system that can better meet the needs of children now and in the future.

The launch brought together government officials, healthcare professionals, development partners, civil society organizations, and community representatives who contributed to the development of the Strategy through a collaborative national consultation process.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness expresses sincere appreciation to UNICEF Belize and all stakeholders whose support, expertise, and commitment made the development of this Strategy possible.

The National Community Health Strategy 2026–2030 represents a significant step toward healthier communities, stronger primary healthcare systems, and improved health equity for all Belizeans.