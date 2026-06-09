16 Pints Donated During Latest San Pedro Blood Drive

On June 6th, the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group hosted its routine blood drive at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II in San Pedro Town. The event ran from 8AM to 2:30PM, welcoming residents who came out to donate and help replenish the island’s blood supply. Several islanders participated, and by the end of the drive, 16 pints of blood had been collected.

The community blood group has been working over the past several months to increase blood availability for medical emergencies on Ambergris Caye. Organizers were assisted by volunteers throughout the day, who helped screen participants and ensure they were healthy and fit to donate. Eligible donors were escorted to a designated room where a pint of blood was collected. Afterward, they were observed for a few minutes and provided refreshments before being allowed to leave.

Past blood drives have assisted the polyclinic during medical emergencies involving patients who required blood transfusions due to accidents, surgeries, or other medical conditions. These initiatives have helped fill critical gaps in the island’s healthcare system, where access to emergency medical services can sometimes be challenging. According to the blood group, this remains one of the main reasons they continue hosting these drives for the benefit of islanders and visitors alike.

The efforts to organize these events highlight the continued dedication of community members and volunteers. Among them are Ashty Dennison and Brenda Letendre, who regularly assist whenever such important activities are organized. The drives are also made possible through the efforts of numerous volunteers, nurses, polyclinic personnel, and staff from the Belize City Blood Bank.

Another blood drive is being planned for approximately three months from now, and organizers hope to see even more potential donors participate. Interested donors are encouraged to prepare by getting a good night’s sleep, eating a hearty, iron-rich meal, and drinking plenty of fluids before donating. Donors should also avoid certain medications and refrain from consuming alcohol the night before. For emergencies requiring blood or for more information, the group can be contacted at 615-4300.