Authorities Begin Fogging Campaign to Prevent Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

With the rainy season underway, San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye has already experienced its first heavy showers, bringing increased mosquito activity. In response, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), in partnership with the Public Health Department, has begun a fogging campaign across the island’s neighborhoods to help reduce mosquito populations and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The campaign includes fogging operations in residential areas, yard inspections, and the elimination of stagnant water sources that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Public health personnel are also educating residents about mosquito control and disease prevention. “We ask for everybody’s cooperation. Come out and join the Vector Control Unit and the Public Health team as they visit each neighborhood,” the SPTC said in a public statement.

The initiative is designed to reduce mosquito populations while helping prevent diseases such as dengue and malaria. Fogging machines are being used to target adult mosquitoes, while inspections focus on identifying and eliminating breeding sites where mosquito larvae develop.

Although an official schedule has not yet been released, fogging operations are expected to take place daily. Areas scheduled for coverage include downtown San Pedro, Backatown, San Juan, Boca del Rio, San Mateo, Mosquito Coast, Mahogany Bay, Escalante, DFC, Marina Drive, San Pedrito, San Marcos, Esmeralda, and residential communities along the Northern Road.

Health authorities say the campaign is particularly important because mosquitoes can transmit illnesses such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya, malaria, and West Nile virus. These diseases can cause symptoms including fever, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, skin rashes, and, in some cases, more serious complications.

Officials said fogging and inspections will be conducted during the early morning and evening hours when mosquito activity is highest, with operations adjusted according to weather conditions.

Residents are encouraged to do their part by eliminating standing water around their homes. Authorities recommend emptying or covering containers that collect rainwater, cleaning and maintaining swimming pools, repairing outdoor water leaks, changing water in plant containers weekly, and keeping yards well-maintained by mowing grass and trimming vegetation.

The Central Health Region within the Ministry of Health and Wellness has also urged residents to support vector control efforts by maintaining clean surroundings and cooperating with health personnel during inspections.

The current campaign follows similar nationwide mosquito control efforts undertaken in 2025 after Belize City experienced a dengue outbreak. At that time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness temporarily increased staffing. It expanded fogging operations across vulnerable communities to help prevent the disease from spreading to other parts of the country, including San Pedro.