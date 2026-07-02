BAHA Issues Avian Influenza Alert After Outbreaks in Honduras and Costa Rica

Belizean authorities are urging poultry producers, livestock owners, industry stakeholders, and the public to remain vigilant following recent outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Honduras and Costa Rica. While Belize remains free of the disease, officials warn that the risk of its introduction remains high.

The Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) issued the advisory on June 29th, noting that Belize’s proximity to affected countries, coupled with seasonal migration of wild birds and movement of resident bird populations, increases the likelihood that the virus will enter the country.

The advisory also extends to industries that rely on the movement of agricultural products, including the tourism sector. Communities such as San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, where much of the food supply is transported from the mainland, are encouraged to stay informed and report any unusual bird deaths.

BAHA is asking the public to immediately report any sick or dead domestic or wild birds to the Ministry of Agriculture or the Forest Department. The agency also advises against handling sick or dead birds to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds, including chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, quail, and wild bird species. Although the virus mainly infects birds, it has also been detected in some mammals and, in rare cases, can infect humans.

According to BAHA, signs of HPAI include sudden death, particularly involving multiple birds, weakness, loss of appetite, nasal discharge, lack of coordination, swelling of the head, neck, eyelids, comb, wattles, or legs, and a purple or bluish discoloration of the comb, wattles, and legs.

The last regional HPAI advisory issued by BAHA came in January 2023, following an outbreak in northern coastal Honduras. No cases were detected in Belize at that time.

BAHA said it continues to work closely with poultry producers and industry partners to protect the country’s animal health. Anyone with information regarding suspected cases of avian influenza is encouraged to contact BAHA’s Animal Health Department by emailing animalhealth@baha.org.bz or calling 824-4872.