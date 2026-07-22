Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Health

Ambergris Hope Hospital Offers Free Health Screenings at Central Park

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Ambergris Hope Hospital hosted a free community outreach clinic on Saturday, July 18, offering health screenings and consultations to residents and visitors at San Pedro’s Central Park. The clinic ran from 8AM to 1PM and provided services including blood pressure checks, blood sugar screenings, ABO blood typing, and general health consultations at no cost.
Ambergris Hope Hospital Chief Operating Officer Leslie Nicholas said the outreach was designed to reach people who may not have the time to schedule routine hospital visits while bringing the hospital’s services directly into the community.
Dr. Paolo Ack, a general practitioner at Ambergris Hope Hospital, explained that the medical team performed capillary blood glucose and blood pressure screenings on site. Patients requiring additional testing were referred to the hospital, where blood samples could be taken for laboratory work free of charge. The hospital also offered discounted prices on over-the-counter medications during the event.
Nicholas said the hospital has organized similar outreach activities since opening and views the program as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts and commitment to community engagement. He said the goal is to reassure both residents and international visitors that the hospital is equipped with trained professionals and is committed to providing patient-centered care. According to Nicholas, similar outreach clinics were held in June, and the hospital plans to continue offering the service monthly to promote greater health awareness on Ambergris Caye.
During the clinic, Dr. Ack encouraged residents to undergo routine health screenings to detect medical conditions before they become more serious. He highlighted three common warning signs of high blood sugar: polyuria (frequent urination), polydipsia (excessive thirst), and polyphagia (increased hunger). However, he cautioned that diabetes can develop without noticeable symptoms while still causing damage to vital organs, making regular glucose testing an important part of preventive healthcare.
Nicholas said the outreach program has the potential to improve the early detection of chronic illnesses while strengthening the hospital’s relationship with the community. He said Ambergris Hope Hospital intends to continue hosting monthly clinics and encouraged residents to take advantage of the free screenings to monitor their health. “We are here to help them,” Nicholas said, while Dr. Ack reiterated that routine screenings can significantly reduce the risk of serious health complications through early detection.

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