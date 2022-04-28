Rest in Peace ~ Richard Schmidt

Submitted by Ricky Schmidt

San Pedro resident and businessman, beloved father, grandfather, and friend Richard “Mr. Rich” Schmidt went to join our lord in Feb. 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was 86 years of age.

He had been a resident of Aransas Pass Texas and was born the son of Abe Schmidt and Lillian (Wert) Schmidt both of Newton Kansas.

He left home at an early age and worked for the Pac/Bell Telephone Company then joined the Army in 1957. Relocating to Aransas Pass he purchased the Fin and Feather Marina in Aransas Pass TX and operated it for many years. He was quite a Sportsman and liked to hunt and fish, loved the ocean and warm tropical breezes and loved to travel. He traveled to many countries and spent most of his later years in San Pedro Belize, Central America.

He had two brothers, Art Schmidt and Jerry Schmidt of Paola Kansas.

He is survived by one son, Ricky Schmidt of Apple Valley, CA; one daughter, Christine Clark of Bloomington, MN, five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He will always be remembered for his business attitude, kind heart and love for his family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and would always tell a joke or limerick, laugh and enjoyed life to the fullest.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

