Official sashing ceremony presents Miss San Pedro 2019-2020 contestants

Five lovely young ladies vying for the title of Miss San Pedro 2019-2020 were presented to their sponsors during an official sashing ceremony at El Patio Restaurant and Lounge on Wednesday, August 21st. The contestants have now begun their journey to become the island’s next beauty ambassador. That decision will be made on Saturday, September 7th at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex.

This year’s aspirants include: 20-year-old Tanisha Rhaburn, sponsored by Castillo’s Hardware, 18-year-old Litzy Castillo, sponsored by Ramon’s Village, 19-year-old Eileen Reyes, sponsored by Jaguar’s Temple Night Club, 19-year-old Blanca Reyes, sponsored by Captain Shark’s, and 18-year-old Helen Barrera sponsored by Toucan Gift Store.

The official ceremony started at 8PM, with Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar Jr. welcoming the attendees to the special event. Mayor Daniel Guerrero congratulated the five young ladies for taking on the challenge to be the next beauty ambassador of La Isla Bonita. He wished them all the best and thanked all the sponsors for their continued support of the annual pageant.

The contestants then made their official walk on stage, and introduced themselves to the audience. They all shared their expectations of the pageant and their joy for the opportunity. They also shared with the crowd their future aspirations in their professional lives. Immediately after, representatives from Castillo’s Hardware, Ramon’s Village, Jaguar Temple Night Club, Captain Shark’s and Toucan Gift Store handpicked their contestant’s name from a jar.

Current Miss San Pedro Chelsea Muñoz commended the contestants and offered some words of encouragement. The sponsors were once again acknowledged, along with everyone who has contributed to the yearly event. A special token was then presented to the proprietors of El Patio Restaurant and Lounge, for always hosting the sashing ceremony. Afterwards, a dinner followed and the girls had the opportunity to mingle with their sponsors and those in attendance.

The pageant will be held under the theme ‘Jewels of the Sea’ and it will start at 8PM sharp on September 7th at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Complex. The San Pedro Town Council and the Miss San Pedro Pageant Committee extends an invitation to everyone to the pageant.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS