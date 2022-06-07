Official sashing ceremony held to introduce this year’s Miss San Pedro contestants

The official sashing ceremony introducing the Miss San Pedro Pageant candidates was held the traditional way on Monday, June 6th, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pageant was virtually held last year. Held on Trigger Fish Street next to the El Fogon Restaurant, the presentation of the four lovely young ladies vying for the title included a fashion show with the participants gracing the stage.

One of these young ladies will be selected as the new Miss San Pedro 2022-2023 when the pageant takes place on June 24th at the Honourable Louis Silvestre Sporting Complex. This year’s beauty queen contestants include Faith Edgar, Cynthia Valentine, Nayobie Rivero, and Crystel Guerra.

The event started just after 7PM, with Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo welcoming everyone in attendance. Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso warmly greeted everyone and commended the four young ladies for taking the challenge to become the island’s next beauty ambassador. Afterward, the show started, and each one of the girls took to the stage, modelling beautiful outfits designed by Belizean fashion designer Cesar Funez. Later in the event, the delegates had the opportunity to introduce themselves to the audience.

As customary, the candidates were presented with their sponsors near the show’s end. Representatives from Castillo’s Hardware, Ramon’s Village, Captain Shark’s, and Caribena Enterprises handpicked their contestants’ names from a jar. Following the sashing ceremony, the girls officially started their journey for the highest pageant crown on the island. Miss San Pedro 2021-2022 Grace Brown closed the event by thanking everyone for their support, El Fogon restaurant for hosting the ceremony, and wished the candidates all the best at the pageant later this month.

The pageant tickets can be purchased at the San Pedro Town Council on Barrier Reef Drive. The celebration of a new island queen will include an after-party with international Deejay Osocity and Belizean known personalities such as DJ Dalla, Cloud 9, and DJ Shyfta. The event is to start at 7PM.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS