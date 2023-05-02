San Pedro Lions Club crowns new Queen 

Miss San Pedro Lions 2023-2024 Kristal Navarrete was crowned on Saturday, April 29th, at the newly opened Sunshine Bar and Grill in the San Pablo area.

The intimate coronation ceremony started shortly after 7:30 PM on the restaurant’s upper deck. President Lion Everette Anderson welcomed those in attendance and expressed joy in receiving a new Lions Queen. Anderson said the local branch of the San Pedro Lions Club had not crowned a queen for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Anderson explained the selection process for this year’s Lions Queen, which saw five beautiful young ladies participating in hopes of winning the title. Unlike other years, where a pageant is hosted, this year’s candidates were taken to a retreat where they nominate the next queen among themselves. By the end of the retreat, Navarrete received the most nominations to become the club’s next beauty ambassador.

At the ceremony, Navarette formally introduced herself to those in attendance. Navarette said being selected as the San Pedro Lions Club Queen was an honor; she is committed to representing them well during her tenure. The young Queen plans to continue working with the other club members and the community to promote the Lions Club’s goals and values. She added that she looks forward to accomplishing changes on the island that align with the San Pedro Lions Club mission. Navarette hopes the community will assist her as she takes on her role. She encourages anyone to contact her with concerns and suggestions on community projects that would benefit San Pedro.

Following her introduction, Miss San Pedro 2022-2023 Faith Edgar had the honor of sashing and crowning Navarrete. Lion Eden Velasquez shared a few words, congratulating the new queen and wishing her the best during her reign. On behalf of the San Pedro Lions, Velasquez pledged support to Miss San Pedro Lions as she fulfills her duties.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Miss Navarette on her new journey.

