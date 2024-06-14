Miss San Pedro 2024-2025 contestants officially sashed

The journey to crown the next beauty ambassador of our island, Miss San Pedro 2024-2025, began with great anticipation and excitement as the contestants were announced on Thursday, June 6th. This thrilling news was shared on Miss San Pedro’s Facebook fan page. The five hopefuls for the crown, Mia Badillo, Katherine Sansorez, Kathlyn Funez, Alexa Acosta, and Kristal Navarrette, now embark on a journey that officially commenced with the sashing ceremony.

The event, held on Wednesday, June 12th, starting at 7 PM at Trigger Fish Street, next to El Fogon Restaurant, showcased the unique presentations by the five contestants vying for the title of Miss San Pedro. The fashion show, a part of the event, was a platform for the contestants to introduce themselves to the public and model beautiful outfits. The participants, some of whom had no prior experience in pageantry, had been eagerly preparing for this opportunity.

After delivering impressive presentations, the delegates were officially sashed, marking a proud moment for the delegates and their sponsors. These sponsors, who have played a crucial role in the delegates’ journey, include REMAX Belize sponsoring Mia Badillo, Grand Belize Estate Management sponsoring Katherine Sansores, Ramon’s Village sponsoring Alexa Acosta, Caribena Enterprises, and Castillo’s Hardware sponsoring Kathlyn Funes. Their support and belief in these young women are truly commendable.

At the end of the presentation, Mariel Calderon, the current Miss San Pedro for 2023-2024, shared some encouraging words with the delegates. She expressed her pride in representing her home island and wished the delegates luck in their journey to the Miss San Pedro Pageant. The host, Gerry Badillo, thanked everyone for participating and contributing to the annual event. The sashing concluded with a dinner, allowing the girls to interact with their sponsors and the attendees.

The pageant, a highlight of the Dia de San Pedro celebrations, is scheduled for Saturday, June 29th, at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. This night of celebration promises to be full of entertainment, featuring performances by two local and international acts. The lineup includes Grupo Crash from El Salvador and an exceptional international performance by Chevo y Las Catrachas from Honduras. Deejay Debbie and various local dance groups will also provide local entertainment, adding to the festive spirit of the event.

Information about the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena event tickets is available at the San Pedro Town Council. Follow the Miss San Pedro Facebook fan page for pageant updates: https://www.facebook.com/MissSanPedroPageant.