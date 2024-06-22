Meet your Miss San Pedro 2024-2025 candidates!

Get ready to meet the five official candidates competing for the title of “Miss San Pedro 2024-2025.” They will showcase their poise and charm at the upcoming pageant, set to take place at the Louis Sylvester Complex on Saturday, June 29th, during the Dia De San Pedro festivities. It will be a festive night with live entertainment and an extravagant pageant experience as the island crowns the 65th Miss San Pedro. Please get to know the contestants as they share a brief bio and give a preview of their hobbies, interests, and aspirations.

Mia Badillo

Official Sponsor: REMAX Belize

Age:18

“My name is Mia Badillo, and some of my hobbies are diving, baking, reading, and embarking on new adventures. What I am most looking forward to from the pageant is meeting new people, experiencing new things, growing and learning my capabilities, and stepping out of my comfort zone. Several reasons inspired me to compete this year. Since I was young, I have always been interested in cosmetic beauty and fashion. My biggest supporter was my grandmother, and I promised her she would see me up there someday. Unfortunately, she passed away not long ago, and I made a vow to her and myself to push myself out of my comfort zone and pursue all the dreams we talked about.”

Katherine Sansorez

Official Sponsor: Grand Belize Estates Management

Age:18

“I am eighteen-year-old Katherine Sansorez, actively engaged in softball, track and field, and CrossFit. I am pursuing an associate’s degree in tourism at the University of Belize. My involvement in sports and academics has instilled in me a strong sense of discipline, teamwork, and dedication. I am passionate about using these experiences in my journey at Miss San Pedro to impact our community positively.”

Kathlyn Funez

Official Sponsor: Castillo’s Hardware

Age:18

“My name is Kathlyn Funez, and I’m eighteen years old. I am an online entrepreneur, running an online store where I sell jewelry, clothes, and other items made to order. I am competing in this year’s Miss San Pedro pageant to gain experiences that foster personal growth, confidence, and self-discovery. I want to step out of my comfort zone and encourage young ladies to challenge themselves, embrace new experiences, and always be their most authentic selves.”

Alexa Acosta

Official Sponsor: Ramon’s Village

Age: 18

“I am eighteen-year-old Alexa Acosta, aiming to further my Digital Marketing and Business Administration studies. I joined this year’s pageant, hoping to find the perfect platform to advocate for self-love. When we embrace our true, unique selves, we are free to offer fresh ideas and cultivate the diverse society that Belize is so proud of.”

Kristal Navarette

Official Sponsor: Caribena Enterprises

Age: 18

“I am eighteen-year-old Kristal Navarette, born and raised in San Pedrana, and dedicated to healthcare and community service. From a young age, I have felt a calling to help others, and this passion drives me forward each day. I find joy in various hobbies and activities, often exploring the ocean and soaking in the beauty of nature. Currently, I am pursuing nursing at the University of Belize. Since my first year of high school, I have always wanted to compete for the title of “Miss San Pedro.” I aim to embody Miss San Pedro’s values through dedication, compassion, and continuous learning.”