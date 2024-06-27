Talea Harmouch crowned Miss ACES 2024

The Miss ACES 2024 pageant, a significant event in the Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) community, occurred on Tuesday, June 24th, at 6PM at the Sage Brush Church in Ambergris Caye. This event, organized to raise funds for the upcoming school semester, saw five talented candidates, Ariana Acosta, Mikeyla White, Sila El Kerdy, Talea Harmouch, and Jayda Figueroa, compete for the crown. At the night’s end, Talea Harmouch, with grace and poise, emerged as the shining star, winning the prestigious title of Miss ACES 2024.

The theme of this year’s pageant was “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.” Each candidate had to create a costume using materials that impact the environment. They also had to prepare a talent presentation and answer critical questions with confidence and creativity to compete for the title of “Miss ACES.” This year’s pageant judges were Andre Shamir Guerrero, Saskia Alejos, and Melanie Sosa.

Alongside the Miss ACES crown, the participants also vied for the title of Miss Popularity. This title was about popularity and each contestant’s efforts to raise funds for the school.

The winner, Jayda Figueroa, secured an impressive 2,522 votes, demonstrating her popularity and dedication to the cause. The other participants also contributed significantly: Ariana Acosta – 1,211 votes, Mikeyla White – 711 votes, Talea Harmouch – 497 votes, and Sila El Kerdy – 1,291 votes. Sila El Kerdy was named the first runner-up.

The funds raised during the pageant will be crucial in enhancing our school’s facilities, particularly the restroom fixtures for the upcoming summer. They will also help us prepare for the exciting September celebrations and contribute to other future school events.

ACES extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the contestants for their outstanding performances. Talea Harmouch and Jayda Figueroa, the winners, will now uniquely represent ACES for the next school year. The ACES staff members would like to express their deep gratitude to everyone in the community who supported the pageant show this year.