Nia Figueroa proudly represents San Pedro in the 79th National Queen of the Bay Pageant

The National Queen of the Bay Committee is excited to announce its annual pageant. After careful consideration, Nia Figueroa was chosen to represent the island of Ambergris Caye in the upcoming National Queen of the Bay Pageant. The pageant is on Sunday, August 24, 2024, at 7PM at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City. Nia will embody the island’s spirit, elegance, and sophistication this year as she represents San Pedro in the 2024-2025 Queen of the Bay Pageant.

Nia Figueroa

In an interview with The San Pedro Sun, Figueroa shared her feelings as she prepares for the pageant. “Hello, San Pedro community! I am Nia Figueroa, a 21-year-old enthusiast. It is truly an honor to proudly represent La Isla Bonita in the 79th National Queen of the Bay as your next beauty ambassador. My decision to embark on this journey is driven by a profound appreciation for the art of pageantry, allowing me to express my values and beliefs authentically. With unwavering confidence, I am confident that I possess the qualities needed to claim the crown and make history for San Pedro,” said the exuberant candidate. “In preparing for this grand event, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to my coordinator, Mr. Phillip Ramsey, and my trainer, Miss Kimberly Blunt, for their unwavering support and collaborative effort. Succeeding in pageantry demands steadfast dedication, commitment, and discipline. Every day, I devote myself to rigorous training, focusing on honing my skills in public speaking and nurturing my mental well-being through affirmations. The path I have chosen is not without its challenges. Yet, I stand poised and ready to compete with consummate grace and elegance. I aspire to secure a historic victory for Ambergris Caye as the second delegate to ever compete in San Pedro, vying for the coveted title”.
“I am a proud San Pedrana, committed to bringing nothing short of the island’s inimitable essence and grace to the stage on the momentous evening of August 24th,” she added.
The Queen of the Bay is one of the oldest traditional pageants in Belize. It is a time-honored event celebrating Belizean women’s grace, beauty, and intelligence as part of the September Celebrations. This annual event, with deep historical roots, serves as a symbol of national pride and unity.

Queen of the Bay 2023 Miss Kendall Morgan.

As the pageant date approaches, excitement and enthusiasm fill the air in anticipation of Figueroa’s captivating performance to win the coveted Queen of the Bay title. To sponsor Queen of the Bay San Pedro, please contact the Queen of the Bay San Pedro Committee at the following WhatsApp numbers: 501- 615-2002 / 623-7872 or 636-1228. For further details about the pageant, visit https://www.facebook.com/OfficialQueenoftheBay/.

