Alexa Acosta crowned Miss San Pedro 2024-2025

On Saturday, August 3rd, under the theme ‘Belizean Jewels,’ Alexa Acosta was crowned as the new Miss San Pedro. Initially scheduled for June 29th but postponed due to bad weather, the pageant occurred at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena and attracted a large crowd.

The pageant featured many local and international performances, with Doreth Pascascio and Gerry Badillo acting as the Masters of Ceremony. Grupo Crash from El Salvador delighted the audience with lively performances and traditional dances, highlighting their cultural prowess throughout the evening. Other performances included a dance number by outgoing Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon with the group Empow.Her, and a performance by the dancers from the San Pedro High School Marching Band. Island singer Chelsy Castro captivated the crowd with her enchanting voice, while Deejays Debbie and Bigz provided the music on stage.

The competitions kicked off with the costume segment, during which Mia Badillo—sponsored by RE/MAX Belize, Kathlyn Funez—sponsored by Castillo’s Hardware, Catherine Sansorez—sponsored by Grand Belize Estates Management, Alexa Acosta—sponsored by Ramon’s Village Resort, and Kristal Navarette—sponsored by Caribeña Enterprises—introduced themselves to the audience. They wore elaborately designed outfits inspired by Belize’s natural beauty, including its rainforests and marine resources.

Next, the contestants participated in the swimsuit segment, showcasing poise and confidence as they walked the stage. The crowd cheered loudly, showing support for their favorite candidates. Following this, the contestants prepared for the main segment of the pageant: the evening wear competition.

In this segment, all the contestants were dressed in stunning gowns, modeling and posing. Each candidate tried their best to impress the crowd and, more importantly, the pageant judges: Wil Moreno, Vale Cervera, and Crystal Samos. A question-and-answer competition followed the final segment. The questions challenged the girls with topics about self-esteem, bullying, and women empowerment. The young ladies took the challenge and answered as best as they could.

Following an intermission, outgoing Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon took her final walk on stage followed by a display of fireworks. The tabulators, Marion Teck and Tiffany Ramclam, then handed over the results and the winners of the pageant were then announced.

The award winners included Kathlyn Funez for Miss Congeniality, Kristal Navarrette for Miss Photogenic, and Katherine Sansorez for the newly added category, Island’s Favorite. The public participated in this category through online voting.

Badillo and Pascascio then announced the First Runner-Up, Katherine Sansorez, who would take over the role if the winner was unable to perform her duties.

Following a drum roll, the new Miss San Pedro was revealed to be Alexa Acosta. Outgoing Miss San Pedro Calderon sashed an emotional Acosta, and Councilor Adaly Ayuso presented her with a bouquet.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, sponsors from Ramon’s Village, and fans went on stage to congratulate her. Once everyone wished the new island queen the best for her reign, Andrz started the after-party with a thrilling performance, followed by Deejays, Debbie, and Bigz as the celebration continued.

Congratulations to all the candidates, and best wishes to San Pedro’s new beauty queen, Alexa Acosta!