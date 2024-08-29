Deann Laing is the 79th Queen of the Bay; Miss Caye Caulker places second

During the 79th Queen of the Bay Pageant for 2024-2025, Deann Laing, aged twenty-two and representing the Rural Belize District, emerged as the winner from a diverse group of eleven contestants. The prestigious pageant, held on Saturday, August 24th, at the Belize Civic Center, was a true representation of the nation, with participants from around the country. The Caye’s were well represented, with Caye Caulker candidate Lupita Aldana securing the second position. Representing Ambergris Caye was Nai Figueroa, who gracefully represented San Pedro in the pageant.

The Queen of the Bay pageant, revered as Belize’s most historical pageant, has celebrated elegance, empowered women, and upheld Belizean tradition for an impressive 79 years. Laing not only clinched the crown but also earned three additional accolades for Miss Eloquence, Best Dress, and Best Curtsy. She will be officially crowned on September 10, a day dedicated to Belize’s national St. George’s Caye Day celebrations.

In a media interview, when asked about her reasons for entering the competition, Laing stated, “I entered the Queen of the Bay pageant because I recognize its potential to further my advocacy, and it provides a platform to express love for one’s country through service. As an entrepreneurial advocate for the past four years, this opportunity presented itself as a significant chapter in my life to connect with Belize.”

When asked about her feelings after her victory, she expressed, “I was overjoyed when I heard my name, and I was also deeply grateful to God at that moment because he orchestrated every aspect of this journey that led to my victory.”

The other contestants in this year’s Queen of the Bay pageant included Miss Stann Creek West Arnisha Arnold, Miss San Ignacio/Santa Elena Tinaya Castillo, Miss Orange Walk Doriany Ramirez, Miss Belmopan Seleny Perez, Miss Stann Creek Central Terrylee Arana, Miss Corozal Dilhani Godoy, Miss Belize City Heavenly Bradley, and Miss Benque Viejo del Carmen Shamira Usher.

Laing will be crowned by Keely Faux, who assumed the position of 78th Queen of the Bay on August 14, 2024. In 2024, Kendall Morgan was crowned as the 78th Queen of the Bay Pageant. However, her position was assumed by Faux after Kendall Morgan was dismissed from the role due to contentious allegations involving the violation of several clauses of her contract with the QOTB national franchise.

Photos Courtesy of Queen of the Bay