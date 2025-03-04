Gabriela Marin is Reina Del Carnaval 2025!

Carnaval in San Pedro Town is a vibrant and unique celebration held before Lent. Known for its colorful street parties and lively music, a distinctive tradition of Carnaval is painting one another, a hallmark of the festivities. Before the official celebration begins, the Reina del Carnaval Pageant is held to crown a queen who embodies the spirit of Carnaval. This year, the pageant occurred on Thursday, February 27th, starting at 8 PM at the San Pedro Lions Den.

Three contestants competed for the crown and the title of Reina del Carnaval: Elida Marin, sponsored by Errand Guys; Gabriela Marin, sponsored by Ocean Tide Beach Resort; and Angela Rodriguez, sponsored by Lina Point Over the Water Cabanas. They showcased their talents in five categories, mesmerizing locals and tourists alike. The evening was hosted by Jorge Aldana, who entertained everyone with his signature wit and humor. The judges for the event included the current Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta, Miss San Pedro 2022, Faith Noel, and the well-known businessman Carlos Barrientos. The event’s tabulators were Luis Caliz and Yadira Garcia.

The first category featured dance, with contestants showcasing their skills to local Caribbean music while wearing vibrant floral costumes. The excitement in the audience was palpable. Before moving on to the second category, where contestants showcased sportswear, the San Pedro High School delivered an impressive dance performance that captivated the audience.

During this second segment, contestants modeled stunning sports attire.

Following this, Barrientos entertained the crowd with a wonderful Spanish song, encouraging everyone to sing along.

A brief intermission came before the contestants showcased their unique and vibrant swimwear. During this time, attendees could purchase food and drinks.



In the swimwear segment, each contestant presented their selected outfit, which was eagerly anticipated by the audience. Elida Marin wore a floral one-piece swimsuit, Gabriela Marin dazzled in a stunning pink swimsuit, and Angela Rodriguez impressed everyone in a beautiful floral-patterned two-piece swimsuit.

During another intermission break, the master of ceremonies reviewed the prizes and acknowledged all the businesses that made the event possible, including Amigos del Mar, Palms Hotel, El Patio Restaurant, Alex Rodriguez Salon, Celi Paz Jewelry, Carlos Barrientos, Seaduced, Wayo’s Bar, Xcite Belize, Love Belize, Jorge Castillo Salon, and Maria Elena Manicure and Pedicure, as well as the San Pedro Lions Club. All individuals involved were volunteers.

The fourth category was the Talent segment. First, Elida took the stage and performed a humorous skit accompanied by a Spanish song that had the audience laughing. Next, Gabriela, embodying the true spirit of Carnival, danced to lively carnival music in a stunning costume. Angela then wowed the crowd with a captivating dance to Punta music.

The San Pedro High School performed yet another incredible dance number, eliciting enthusiastic clapping from the audience. Then, former Reina Del Carnaval 2024, Leti Garcia, performed a remarkable song that enchanted everyone present.

The final segment featured the evening gown competition, in which each contestant selected a random question posed by MC Aldana. Elida, wearing a dazzling green evening gown that sparkled under the lights, was asked, “What do you think about our Carnival tradition?” She responded, “For me, Carnival is a beautiful experience for the entire family and for everyone who loves to dance. I have been dancing in Carnival for 17 years, and I love it.”

Next, Gabriela, dressed in a stunning blue strapless evening gown with gold trimming, answered the question, “If you were nominated as queen tonight, what activities would you implement to continue the Carnival tradition?” She replied, “I would include young people and teach them the importance of keeping the tradition alive.”

Finally, Angela, who wore a vibrant pink full-length evening gown, was asked, “What characteristics should the Queen of the Carnival possess?” She succinctly answered, “Beautiful, educated, and happy.”

Each contestant had their own cheering section, and after the final segment, there was a brief intermission while the judges and tabulators made their final decision. Audience members cheered and took pictures with their favorite contestants during this time. Once the judges and tabulators reached a unanimous decision, Gabriela Marin was announced as the new Reina Del Carnaval for 2025. All the contestants embraced one another in celebration.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Gabriela Marin on her crowning as Reina Del Carnaval. May the tradition live on for many generations.