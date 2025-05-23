First-Ever Little Miss San Pedro Pageant to Take Place on May 31

The San Pedro Lions Club is set to make history with the inaugural Little Miss San Pedro pageant, scheduled for Saturday, May 31st. This exciting event will feature five young contestants, aged 6 to 10, who will showcase their charm, talent, and advocacy for global causes supported by Lionism.

The contestants are 8-year-old Valeria Garcia, sponsored by Caye International Bank; 7-year-old Tracy Muñoz, hosted by Hidden Jewel; 6-year-old Kaylin Maldonado, sponsored by Captain Sharks; 9-year-old Grace Rodriguez, sponsored by Nupalm Lounge; and 6-year-old Emma Lopez, sponsored by Caribbean Depot.

The pageant aims to raise awareness of five key causes: Vision, Hunger, Diabetes, Childhood Cancer, and the Environment. Each contestant will be assigned one of these causes and deliver a presentation highlighting its significance and impact. This unique format blends traditional pageantry with a meaningful educational component, fostering youth empowerment and community engagement.

The competition will be divided into four segments: Dance and Introduction, Beach Wear, Presentation, and Evening Wear. Contestants will first introduce themselves with a lively dance performance. The Beach Wear segment will celebrate San Pedro’s vibrant coastal culture. The presentation segment will follow, where each girl will speak on her assigned cause. The pageant will conclude with the Evening Wear segment, highlighting elegance and poise.

Organizers from the San Pedro Lions Club emphasize that the event is not just a celebration of beauty and talent but a platform to inspire young girls to become advocates for social and environmental issues. The club encourages the community to attend and support these young ambassadors as they shine on stage and champion causes that affect lives locally and globally.

The Little Miss San Pedro Pageant will begin at 6:30 PM on Saturday, May 31st. Tickets are now available: Reserved seating – $25; General admission – Adults $15, Children $10. Tickets can be purchased at Manelly’s Ice Cream, the BTIA office next to the House of Culture, and Home Protectors at Dorado’s Store. For more information, contact Lion Marina Kay at 627-8868.