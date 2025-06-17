San Pedro’s Faith Edgar is Miss World Belize 2025

All eyes were on the Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel on Saturday night, June 14th, as five exceptional young women vied for the coveted title of Miss World Belize 2025. Among the standouts was San Pedro’s Faith Edgar, who captivated both the audience and the judges to win the prestigious crown.

The pageant featured Faith Edgar, Shantay Torres, Doris Quilter Estrada, Laila Alarbesh, and Nayeli Orellano. Each delegate brought a unique story and vision for Belize, embodying the pageant’s theme of “Beauty with a Purpose.” The competition included segments in national costume, talent, swimwear, evening gown, and a platform presentation where the contestants outlined their plans for social impact.

Faith Edgar, formerly Miss San Pedro 2022, used the stage to showcase her mission-driven approach to pageantry. “I believe that beauty should have a purpose beyond appearances,” Edgar shared, referencing her nonprofit organization, Smiles for Belize, which focuses on compassion, education, and community service. Her on-stage responses and personal interviews reflected a deep commitment to youth empowerment, mental wellness, and promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, especially for young girls.

The panel of judges, composed of local and international personalities, praised all five contestants for their intelligence, confidence, and dedication to community service. The event also featured special performances by Belizean artists and was attended by former titleholders and dignitaries.

Faith Edgar’s crowning was met with enthusiastic applause. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her supporters and emphasized her mission to use her platform to advocate for youth empowerment and mental health awareness.

Following her coronation as Miss World Belize 2025, Faith shared a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude and commitment to her country and supporters. “On Saturday night, I stood on a stage not just as a contestant, but as a daughter of this country,” said Edgar. “A country that raised me by the rhythm of the sea, guided by the love of a small island, and strengthened by every challenge that shaped me.”

Edgar described the title of Miss World Belize not simply as a crown, but as a dream fulfilled and a responsibility she carries with deep purpose. “Being crowned Miss World Belize 2025 is not just a title. It is a responsibility, a dream realized, and a tribute to every person who believed in me, even when I struggled to believe in myself.” She paid special tribute to her hometown. “To San Pedro, thank you for being my first home, my compass, and the foundation of my values. You taught me that grace is louder than pride and that kindness is never wasted. I never imagined I would feel this much love from you all, and it brings me to tears of joy at how much you all have supported me thus far.”

To Belizeans across the country, Edgar pledged to be a queen who listens, learns, and leads with compassion. “To Belize, from the sand to the soil, the north to the south. I see you, I feel you, and I carry you with me. No matter where we’re from or what our stories are, we are united now, and I promise to be a queen who listens, learns, and connects with everyone.” She thanked her family, friends, and the Miss World Belize organizers. “To my family and friends, your unwavering support has been my anchor. From long rehearsals to quiet moments of doubt, you stood by me with patience, laughter, and love. I will never forget the way you reminded me who I was, even when I felt lost in the pressure.”

Edgar concluded her message with words of encouragement to young girls everywhere. “And to every girl watching, especially those from small towns or humble beginnings please know that where you come from is not a limitation, but a launching pad. You are seen. You are powerful. And your story is enough. This crown belongs to all of us. I will wear it not for glory, but for service. Not for recognition, but for impact. I am ready to be a voice for Belize, a hand for those in need, and a heart that remains rooted in gratitude no matter how far I go.”

With her win, Faith Edgar joins the ranks of Belize’s distinguished beauty queens. She will now embark on a year of public engagements and charitable initiatives leading up to the 73rd Miss World Pageant, where she hopes to make Belize proud on the international stage.