San Pedro’s Herla Ortiz Prepares for the 80th National Queen of the Bay Pageant

Twenty-year-old Herla Ortiz has been crowned Queen of the Bay San Pedro 2025, following a determined journey marked by personal growth, community involvement, and resilience. The coronation, held on June 26th, positions Ortiz to represent San Pedro Town at the national Queen of the Bay Belize pageant scheduled for August 30th.

Ortiz, who described her win as a significant personal and symbolic achievement, said her interest in the pageant was sparked after learning about its legacy and values. “This is a prestigious pageant that shapes young girls to be the best version of themselves. I love the message, and I find myself being more open in sharing my advocacy, being more active in my community,” she said.

Raised by a single mother, Ortiz reflected on her humble beginnings, including helping her mother sell tacos in San Pedro. Encouraged by her grandmother, she first entered pageantry at the age of 17, during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was a little girl. I didn’t know how to answer questions. I didn’t know how to dress. I didn’t know how to do my makeup, I didn’t even know how to walk in heels,” Ortiz recalled.



Despite two unsuccessful attempts, she continued to pursue the title. “I feel like losing also builds your character… I decided to step out of my comfort zone once more and do something completely different,” she said.

Ortiz has since channelled her experience into advocacy work through her nonprofit organization, Mothers Against the World, which supports single mothers. “This organization didn’t just come by as I just want to do it. This is from lived experience… I would always be helping her. Some people might know me as the girl who used to sell tacos,” she said. Ahead of the national competition, Ortiz is organizing a back-to-school raffle for children in her community.

She also credits the pageant with helping her through a difficult time after stepping away to care for her ailing grandmother. “Many may see me as a Queen… but it’s more about showing my personality—the day I was chosen to represent my town, I knew something changed,” she said.

Ortiz emphasized that participating in pageantry has offered her more than a crown—it has given her purpose. To other young women considering similar paths, she offered this advice: “Lastly, remember to have fun. Remember that a crown does not define you and that from the moment you decide to put yourself out there, you are a winner.”

The 80th Queen of the Bay pageant will be held on August 30, 2025, at 7PM at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City. At the 79th edition (2024–2025), Deann Laing, representing Rural Belize, was crowned Queen of the Bay at the Belize Civic Center. She emerged victorious among 11 contestants, including representatives from Caye Caulker (Nai Figueroa) and other destinations such as Caye Caulker, Benque Viejo, Stann Creek, Orange Walk, Corozal, Belize City, San Ignacio/Santa Elena, and Belmopan.