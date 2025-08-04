Miss San Pedro 2025 Contestants Officially Sashed

On Thursday, July 31st, Ramon’s Village Beachfront provided a stunning backdrop for the launch of the Miss San Pedro 2025-2026 journey. The evening marked the highly anticipated sashing ceremony, where five contestants, Miley Chi, Ayana Negue, Karely Sho, Karisha Rubio, and Johanna Mas were officially introduced to the public alongside their sponsors.

The festivities began promptly at 7PM, with Masters of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo and reigning Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta, warmly welcoming guests. Reflecting on her own experience, Acosta shared, “I can’t believe it’s been a whole year since my sashing ceremony. The moment I was chosen to represent the incredible Ramon’s Village. This is indeed beautiful.”

Honoring tradition, San Pedro Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez addressed the crowd as the 66th annual sashing ceremony began. “Sixty-six years of tradition, sixty-six years of beauty, grace, culture, and community. For me, this moment is especially personal. My grandmother was the very first Ms. San Pedro. To stand here tonight decades later as your mayor, watching a new generation step into the spotlight is indeed a full circle moment.” Turning to the contestants, he imparted, “Your journey starts tonight. But your impact will go far beyond this stage. The sash you receive tonight is more than public, it’s tradition, it’s honor, it’s the love of the entire island wrapped around your shoulders.”

Each contestant was then called forward to introduce herself and meet the sponsor, who, in a twist of excitement, drew names at random before presenting each contestant with a sash.

Miley Chi was the first to step forward, sharing, “I am honored to be here tonight. I am someone who finds joy in reading, dancing, and embracing new adventures. More than that, I have strong values which define who I am: family, determination, and kindness. As I begin this journey, I do so with pride… and a deep love for the community that raised me.” Ramon’s Village sponsored Miley.

Next was Johanna Mas. “I am 23 years old and passionate about beauty and fashion. I am committed to maintaining physical wellness with mindful discipline. As a loyal member of the EmpowHer program, I prepared with modeling training… As an active advocate for mental health, I specifically assist with issues of suicide prevention and oppression. I work as a pharmacist assistant and hope to further my studies in this field…” Johanna’s sponsor was Ambergris Caye Residents for Ecologically Diverse (ACRED).

Sponsored by Caribeña Enterprises, Ayana Negue followed. “When I was 6 years old, I arrived in a land that was new to me, Belize. New languages, new culture, with new rhythms, a place I didn’t know existed… Over time, this beautiful country opened its heart to me. I have met strangers who have become my friends and now feel like family. I am a senior science student at San Pedro High. I dream to one day become a pilot… I thank my parents who have been with me every step of the way… Today I don’t just live in Belize, I am Belizean…”

The fourth contestant, Karisha Rubio, sponsored by Castillos Hardware, then introduced herself. “I am currently a senior at San Pedro High pursuing business administration. I love journalism, and I am also a bookworm. I find comfort in volleyball, my favorite sport… As an ambassador, it is my duty to give a word of advice. Let us preserve the beauty of our island. I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Last to the stage was Karely Sho, sponsored by Re/Max. “I am 16 years old. I stand here not only as a candidate for Ms. San Pedro Pageant 2025, but also as an advocate for our beloved island and its wonderful people. This is a new chapter in my life. I am a 6th form student. I am pursuing my dream of becoming a pediatrician because I love to help kids. Thank you.”

After the presentations, current Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta shared her thoughts on watching the next group of contestants step into the spotlight: “It’s a very bittersweet moment. I love how the girls performed tonight. All the girls have potential. They know why they are here, and it shows. It’s a younger group this year… I know it will be a bit different because of school, homework, and whatnot.” She offered this final encouragement: “Do it, you only get this opportunity once. If I hadn’t done it and competed, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

This sashing event marked the first official appearance of the Miss San Pedro 2025 contestants. Additional events will take place in the coming weeks, leading up to the official pageant scheduled for August 30th.