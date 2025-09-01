Miss San Pedro 2025–2026: Miley Chi Takes the Crown

Under this year’s oceanic theme, “Beauty and the Sea,” San Pedro crowned its newest beauty ambassador on Saturday, August 30, during the annual Miss San Pedro Pageant. Seventeen-year-old Miley Chi of the San Mateo subdivision captivated the audience. She impressed the judges, earning both the Miss Congeniality title and the coveted Miss San Pedro 2025–2026 crown.

Chi received the crown from outgoing Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta, becoming the island’s 66th beauty ambassador. In her first remarks, Chi thanked her family, friends, and supporters and pledged to leave a lasting legacy during her reign. Alongside her, fellow contestants Karely Sho, Ayana Neagu, Karisha Rubio, and Johanna Mas delivered outstanding performances, winning admiration from the audience.

The pageant, held at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, was hosted by Masters of Ceremony Maryam Abdul-Qawiyy and Gerry Badillo. The evening opened with a lively introductory dance featuring the five contestants and outgoing queen Acosta. Energy ran high as the participants danced, posed, and graced the stage.

In the costume segment, each contestant showcased elaborate designs inspired by the sea. Chi, sponsored by Ramon’s Village Resort, portrayed the Sea Warrior Goddess. Mas, sponsored by ACRED, represented the Ocean; Neagu, sponsored by Caribeña Enterprises, embodied Creatures of the Sea; Rubio, sponsored by Castillo’s Hardware, highlighted the Coral Reefs; and Sho, sponsored by Re/Max, emphasized the importance of Coastal Waters.

The swimsuit competition followed, with contestants exuding poise and confidence to the cheers of their supporters. The evening gown segment then brought elegance to the stage, as each participant modelled before the panel of judges: Damian Moore, Hope Panton, and Morgan Miles.

A question-and-answer round challenged the contestants on topics such as ocean conservation, feminism, legacy, self-esteem, women’s empowerment, and tourism.

Intermissions featured entertainment from the San Pedro Roman Catholic Dance Group, Chelsy Castro, and the Jungle Jewels Dance Company from Corozal Town.

Outgoing queen Alexa Acosta later took her final walk, sharing encouraging words with the contestants and her successor. After tabulation, special awards were announced. Johanna Mas won the Miss Photogenic award, and Chi received the Miss Congeniality sash.

Ayana Neagu was named First Runner-Up and will assume the crown should Chi be unable to fulfill her duties. Finally, amid loud cheers, Chi was officially announced as the new Miss San Pedro. Acosta crowned her, while Councilor Adaly Ayuso presented her with a bouquet and sash.

Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, sponsors, family, and supporters joined on stage to congratulate the new queen. The celebration continued with a lively after-party featuring Technoband from Corozal, entertaining the crowd late into the night.

Congratulations to all contestants, and best wishes to Miss San Pedro 2025–2026, Miley Chi.