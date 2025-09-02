Herla Ortiz Participates in Queen of the Bay Pageant: Samantha Ramirez Takes the Crown

San Pedro’s Herla Ortiz proudly represented the island at the 80th annual Queen of the Bay Pageant, held on Saturday, August 30, at the Belize City Civic Center. While she did not capture the crown, Ortiz distinguished herself by placing among the top five contestants, earning recognition for her grace and elegance on stage.

This year’s title went to Miss Stann Creek Central, Samantha Ramirez, who was named the Queen of the Bay Designate 2025. Ramirez also received awards for Best Sashing Ceremony Outfit and Best Costume. Miss Stann Creek West, Sasha Lopez, won the Miss Photogenic and Best Dressed titles and the Emma Boiton Award. Miss Corozal, Joselin Cawich, earned the Miss Amity Award, while Miss San Ignacio/Santa Elena, Alyssa Bell, was named Most Eloquent. At the end of the evening, Ramirez was crowned Queen, Lopez was placed first runner-up, and Bell was second runner-up.

Although Ortiz did not claim a special award, her advancement to the top five placed San Pedro proudly on the national stage. Her participation showcased the talent, charm, and determination of the island’s young women who continue to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Queen of the Bay.

San Pedro’s Queen of the Bay Coordinator, Phillip Ramsey, was also recognized at the event, receiving the Sashing Styler Coordinator Award. The honor highlights his creativity, dedication, and hard work preparing the island’s representatives for competition. Ramsey’s efforts have been instrumental in keeping the Queen of the Bay tradition strong in San Pedro.

The Queen of the Bay Pageant, one of Belize’s oldest and most cherished cultural events, continues to celebrate patriotism, beauty, and service as it crowns ambassadors from across the country. With Ortiz’s top five placement and Ramsey’s recognition, San Pedro once again demonstrated its pride and commitment to Belize’s cultural heritage.



On behalf of the San Pedro community, congratulations are extended to Herla Ortiz for representing the island with grace, confidence, and pride. Her dedication and elegance reflect the true spirit of San Pedro.