Miss World Belize Faith Edgar Shines at New York Fashion Week

Miss World Belize, islander Faith Edgar, shone on the international stage at Couture Fashion Week in New York City, modelling designs by world-renowned designer Andres Aquino. The high-profile fashion event took place on September 6 at American Dream, where Edgar confidently graced the runway, proudly representing Belize.

Edgar, who also held the Miss San Pedro crown in 2022, expressed her excitement at making her international debut. “Honour to have walked my international debut runway with Andres Aquino at Couture Fashion Week,” she shared. This milestone adds to Edgar’s growing portfolio as she prepares to represent Belize at the Miss World competition.

Reflecting on the experience, Edgar called it eye-opening. “Being a pageant queen from Belize participating in such an event, New York Fashion Week, will definitely open doors for more Belizean queens to come and participate,” she said. “I think that there are so many opportunities that we need to be aware of and take advantage of when it comes to modelling.” She added that following the show, she has already been invited to other fashion events in New York. “I think it is good exposure for Belize, and I feel proud to share and speak about the beauty of our country to other people,” Edgar noted.

Her next appearance will be at La Crème & NYFW AM, an avant-garde fashion event featuring exclusive networking opportunities and brand showcases that highlight the intersection of innovation and elegance in high fashion.

Beyond the runway, Edgar leads a nonprofit in Belize called Smiles for Belize, which focuses on compassion, education, and community service. To support her initiatives, she is inviting the public to join her in the Independence Day Parade on September 21. Participation costs $50 per person, which includes a Smiles for Belize t-shirt and cup, with all proceeds benefiting the organisation’s projects.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Edgar at 623-6921.